While Humphrey and Martha were enjoying some pasta on the houseboat after an eventful day, which saw the detective solve the case of the missing Sola Mare painting and spill coffee on his new DCI, the duck, who we heard but didn't see in last week's episode, made an appearance – and he's officially here to stay.

In tonight's episode of Beyond Paradise , there was a sweet nod to its predecessor Death in Paradise , which viewers will undoubtedly enjoy.

In tribute to his old boss (although we doubt the commissioner would perceive it as such), Humphrey has christened the bird Selwyn.

"He needed a name and rather strangely, I found myself missing the commissioner," he admitted. "This will soften the blow a little."

Before the spin-off aired, lead Kris Marshall teased "a new Harry the lizard... who's not called Harry, and isn't a lizard", but it remains be seen if Selwyn is as big a hit as the reptile.

Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson in Death in Paradise.

It was also revealed that Martha and Humphrey are gearing up for another round of IVF.

The couple were dealt a cruel blow in the opening episode when Sally Bretton's character suffered a miscarriage, but in spite of that heartbreaking setback and her fear of further tragedy, Martha informed her husband that she wants to try again.

"We wanted to tell a truthful story about a couple finding their way after the high point of their romantic union in Death in Paradise," said executive producer Tim Key. "Our question was, what happened next?

"We explore this in all sorts of different ways, particularly through their journey of wanting to start a family and become parents. We wanted to tell an honest story of how hard this is, and what the definition of family means. Their life journey is very truthful and very relatable, and the show is a glorious mix of emotions."

