However, for the star himself, there's no competition between Humphrey and Archie, with the latter being the obvious better fit for Sally Bretton's Martha .

Fans of Beyond Paradise found themselves divided when Jamie Bamber's character Archie , an old flame of Martha's, arrived on the scene, potentially setting up a love triangle with Kris Marshall's Humphrey.

Speaking with RadioTimes.com and other press, Bamber was asked who would be better for Martha, to which he said jokingly: "Archie obviously. All day long. She’d have a much better life with Archie. He's a man of means, he's infatuated by her. I'm a bit partisan here, but yeah, I don't see what she sees in him [Humphrey].

Jamie Bamber as Archie and Sally Bretton as Martha in Beyond Paradise. BBC / Red Panet Pictures / Craig Hardie

"Kris is lovely and everything and Humphrey’s great. But no, that boat needs a lick of paint, it needs a lot of work done on it. [I'm] not sure on a local detective’s salary he’s going to be able to pull it all together and I know Archie could get it done overnight, with air conditioning and everything."

Fans have been wrapped up in the story of Humphrey and Martha's move to Shipton Abbott since the series began, with the first episode airing the same night as the last episode from Death in Paradise season 12.

Read more:

Fans have wondered whether there could be a crossover on the cards between the two shows in the near future, and Marshall certainly suggested this could be the case.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com exclusively, he said: "Watch this space. But I also want it [Beyond Paradise] to be its own standalone show. But never say never."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It certainly seems like there could be more opportunities for a crossover in future seasons, as co-creator Tony Jordan has said he's already started writing future episodes before season 2 has been officially commissioned.

He said: "I hope so, I've started writing it! Ever the optimist, I'm not even waiting to be commissioned. We’ve got loads of stories that didn't make the cut for season 1, loads of great areas."

Beyond Paradise airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Fridays at 8pm. Death in Paradise is available to watch on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

For more news, interviews and features, visit our Drama hub or find something to watch now with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.