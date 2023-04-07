The series, which was pulled from schedules after just two episodes earlier this March, will be airing its final third and fourth episodes next month.

After being dropped from Channel 5's schedules , it has been confirmed that Challenge Anneka will make a return with a very special episode this May.

The third episode will see Anneka and the team create a so-called memory village for individuals suffering from dementia in Age UK's Wirral HQ. That episode is now slated for release in the week of 15th May, which is also Dementia Awareness Week.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

A Channel 5 spokesperson said: "The next special episode of Challenge Anneka sees Anneka tackling the monumental challenge of turning a huge barren plot at Age UK’s HQ in the Wirral into an amazing giant ‘memory village’ for people suffering with dementia.

"Fans have been asking us when it will be back, so we are delighted to announce that the next episode will be shown during Dementia Awareness week (w/c 15 May), confirming the specific day and time in the coming weeks. The last episode will also be scheduled very soon."

They added: ""We want to preserve the series and hope viewers will tune in in May and enjoy watching Anneka and the amazing army of volunteers she gets to join her, in this important – and at times, very emotional - project."

The final episode of the series is set to follow with it including a refurbishment of the dilapidated barracks of the Luton Sea Cadets.

Read more:

The original iteration of Challenge Anneka was broadcast on BBC One in the '80s and '90s, but the anticipated comeback series took an unexpected pause in airing, leading to speculation that the series hadn't gotten the viewership it was expecting. Although the first episode drew in 1.25million viewers, it slipped below half a million for the second instalment.

More like this

At the time of the schedule change news, a Channel 5 spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: "The first episode of Challenge Anneka was enjoyed by 1.25 million or 10 per cent viewers, but Saturday evenings are always highly competitive, especially at this time of year.

"The public and critical reaction to Challenge Anneka's return has been amazing and we have decided to preserve the remaining two shows and reschedule them soon."

Challenge Anneka episodes 1-2 are available on My5. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.