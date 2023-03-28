A revival of a format that has previously proven popular, the series follows broadcaster Anneka Rice as she is given mere days to complete a project for a group in need.

Challenge Anneka has been dropped from this weekend's Channel 5 schedules midway through its comeback season – but the series is expected to continue at a later date.

For example, in the latest episodes, she helped a foal farm requiring updated facilities for their animals, while she also assisted a food bank charity to build a cafe and supermarket.

Though the series got off to a solid start, viewership dipped significantly with its second episode, which is speculated to be the reason for this abrupt schedule change.

A Channel 5 spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: "The first episode of Challenge Anneka was enjoyed by 1.25 million / 10% viewers, but Saturday evenings are always highly competitive, especially at this time of year.

"The public and critical reaction to Challenge Anneka's return has been amazing and we have decided to preserve the remaining two shows and reschedule them soon."

The two remaining episodes of this season will see Anneka create a so-called memory village for individuals suffering from dementia in the Wirral, with the finale being a refurbishment of the dilapidated barracks of the Luton Sea Cadets.

This weekend, royal documentaries Zara & Mike: The People's Royals and Fergie & Meghan: Inconvenient Royals will replace Challenge Anneka on Channel 5's Saturday night line-up.

The original iteration of Challenge Anneka was broadcast on BBC One in the '80s and '90s, while the show returned with two standalone specials on ITV in the mid-noughties.

Challenge Anneka episodes 1-2 are available on My5.

