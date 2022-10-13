Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com from the red carpet at the National Television Awards , Rice teased that she often visits "old projects" with Dave the Soundman, and when asked whether any of these would feature in the new series, she simply said: "Oh yes, yes we do, very much so. There's a lot of old faces that show up."

Channel 5's upcoming reboot of Challenge Anneka is now full swing in production, and star of the show Anneka Rice has teased that the show will be revisiting some familiar faces from the original series.

The Challenge Anneka reboot was first announced back in May of this year, with Rice breaking the news of the revival on her Twitter account.

When asked about it on the NTAs red carpet, Rice said: "We're back! Which is why Dave and I have literally come off location for tonight. We're in the middle of the series - it's extraordinary actually, 30 years on it's as if nothing's changed.

"It's just the same at the end of the day, the issues are the same, it's about people who are in need and a community coming together. Which is great, it's so nice!

"There's two things different with this series - one is the weather because we're filming in the Autumn, and the other is the recession. You know, it's biting. So we're making a very ambitious programme at a time when people are really struggling. So it's different on that level."

Rice was speaking from the National Television Awards red carpet, with the ceremony taking place tonight (Thursday 13th October) for the 27th annual awards.

Joel Dommett will be overseeing proceedings at the ceremony, held at The OVO Arena Wembley from 8pm, which will be broadcast live on ITV and ITV Hub.

This year's ceremony was originally set to take place on 15th September, but was delayed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The ceremony will be opened by a performance from Eurovision Song Contest 2022 star Sam Ryder, while another performance is expected from Lewis Capaldi.

Nominees looking to win big this year include shows such as Line of Duty, Peaky Blinders and Heartstopper, as well as stars such as Graham Norton, Ant and Dec, Cillian Murphy and Kit Connor.

Follow our National Television Awards 2022 live blog.

Additional reporting by Lauren Morris.

The National TV Awards are airing on ITV from 8pm on Thursday 13th October.

