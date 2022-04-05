Joel Dommett confirmed as host of National Television Awards 2022

The presenter, who is best known for hosting The Masked Singer , will be fronting the upcoming ceremony, which will take place at London's OVO Arena, Wembley, in September this year.

Joel Dommett is returning to host the National Television Awards for 2022, the awards body has announced.

In a statement, Dommett said: "I’m so happy to have been asked back. There’s already been some terrific TV this year, so I can’t wait to see which shows the viewers pick as their winners. Plus, I’ve always wanted to shout the immortal words ‘Hello, Wembley!’"

The comedian made his NTA hosting debut last year, becoming the fifth person to present the ITV broadcast after David Walliams, Dermot O'Leary, Sir Trevor McDonald and Eamonn Holmes.

The National Television Awards have promised "exciting new categories, exclusive live performances and surprise VIP guests" for the upcoming ceremony, with all the awards being voted for solely by the public.

Tickets are now on pre-sale at the National Television Awards website for ClubNTA before becoming available for general release from Friday 8th April.

Last year's ceremony saw Coronation Street take home the most awards with three, while Line of Duty was awarded a gong for Special Recognition.

While Ant & Dec made NTA history by winning their 20th consecutive award for Most Popular TV Presenter as well as the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award for I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here.

The 2022 National Television Awards will take place on Thursday 15th September at London's OVO Arena in Wembley.