Challenge Anneka returns after 30 years with Channel 5 reboot

The series, which first ran for seven seasons between 1989 and 1995 on BBC One, featured Rice as she was set challenges at locations around the country. She would then call in the help of local people and businesses in order to help tackle problems faced by deserving communities.

The show was revived by ITV for two specials which aired in 2006 and 2007, but this will be the first time that the show will return for a full season, with four hour-long episodes.

Rice broke the news of the revival on her Twitter account, posting a video which saw her appear in 1990s lycra and confirm the involvement of classic series stalwart Dave the Soundman.

In the video, Rice told viewers that even if their "get up and go has got up and gone, we're gonna get ready over the next few weeks so don't worry. All you have to do now is get that lycra out and there will be more instructions soon."

Broadcast reports that Rice holds the rights to the format, and that the reboot will be distributed by ITV Studios. The reboot is reportedly set to follow the same premise as the original series, with Rice being equipped with a mobile phone, buggy and lorry and calling in favours from big brands, names and groups of volunteers.

In a statement, Rice said: “Dave the Soundman and I may have 130 years between us but the whole team is as motivated as ever to make a difference and shine a spotlight on people and organisations who need help."

Rice said that three decades on from the original series “the issues may look different but at their core they are the same; they’re about people and communities. And we may look a bit different too but our hearts and willingness to get stuck in are the same.”

Channel 5 factual commissioning editor and Paramount Plus non-scripted vice president Guy Davies said: “There’s never been a better time to bring back such a loved series to our screens. The challenges promise to be timely, relevant and packed full of passionate and heart-warming people.”

Challenge Anneka will air on Channel 5.

