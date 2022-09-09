National Television Awards 2022 rescheduled after Queen's passing

The ceremony was supposed to take place on Thursday 15th September, but will instead be moved to Thursday 13th October, at the OVO Arena Wembley.

The National Television Awards 2022 has been rescheduled, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II .

RadioTimes.com understands all tickets will remain valid for the new date.

The news follows the sad death of the Queen on Thursday 8th September, aged 96.

Yesterday, a statement was published by Buckingham Palace, confirming the monarch's passing.

It read: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Shortly after, the new King Charles III posted: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

