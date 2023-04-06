The couple suffered heartache in the series premiere when their latest round of IVF resulted in another lost pregnancy , while life was later made even more complicated by the arrival of Martha's old flame , Archie.

Beyond Paradise fans are preparing themselves for an emotional finale as the relationship between Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) and fiancée Martha Lloyd (Sally Bretton) is in critical condition.

Ultimately, the final straw was when Martha told Humphrey that she no longer wanted to have children, which he struggled to cope with due to his long-held dream of being a father.

She called off their engagement, feeling that it would be unfair to proceed with the wedding when they wanted such different lives, but fans are hoping that they find their way back to each other in the finale.

Also rooting for reconciliation is Martha's mother, Anne (Barbara Flynn), who attempts to get through to her in an exclusive clip below for readers of RadioTimes.com. Watch now:

"Well, this is a bloody mess," says Anne candidly.

In defence of her decision, Martha replies: "He'll meet someone and have the future he deserves... and I won't have to feel guilty all the time," adding that their separation needs to bee "practical".

Anne laughs: "It's very strange, I'd always regarded love as being rather an impractical thing – or are we pretending you don't love him?"

She tries to get her daughter to realise that ending their engagement has made both herself and Humphrey miserable, but will she be able to convince her? Tune in tomorrow night to find out.

A previous clip revealed that Humphrey would be returning to Saint Marie in the Beyond Paradise finale, where he'll have an emotional reunion with an old friend.

The Beyond Paradise finale airs on BBC One at 8pm on Friday 7th April 2023. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

