The three-part series, which will land on screens on Sunday 16th April at 9pm, tells the story of the manhunt for the former Newcastle doorman after he shot his ex-girlfriend Samantha Stobbart, her new partner Christopher Brown and police officer David Rathband in 2010.

ITV has announced that true crime drama The Hunt for Raoul Moat will begin airing later this month.

The A Word star Lee Ingleby takes on the lead role of senior Northumbria police officer Neil Adamson, who spearheaded the efforts to locate Moat.

The cast also includes Sonya Cassidy (The Last Kingdom) as local journalist Diane Barnwell, Vineeta Rishi (Holby City) as Nisha Roberts, Sally Messham (Doc Martin) as Samantha Stobbart, Josef Davies (Chernobyl) as Christopher Brown and Matt Stokoe (Bodyguard) as Moat.

According to ITV, the series will focus on the victims, police officers, and a local journalist who sought to report the real story amidst a landscape of sensationalist reporting and social media provocation.

When the series was announced back in April 2022, writer Kevin Sampson revealed: "The hunt for Raoul Moat gripped me from the start, as it was the first such case to be covered ‘live’ by the new 24-hour news channels in the UK. Even then, it interested me that Moat was being portrayed by some as a 'legend' in spite of the brutality of his crimes."

He added: "In 2022, violence against women remains rife and is all too often accompanied by a victim-blaming agenda. I hope this drama will go some way to condemning this narrative."

At the same time, ITV's head of drama Polly Hill added: "The Hunt for Raoul Moat shines a light on the human tragedies behind the true story of Britain's biggest ever manhunt to apprehend a violent killer. Following on from his success with Anne earlier this year, Kevin Sampson's scripts are once again insightful and compelling."

The Hunt for Raoul Moat begins airing on ITV1 at 9pm on Sunday 16th April. For more news, interviews and features, visit our Drama hub or find something to watch now with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

