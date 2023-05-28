Now, a winner has been decided, with most fans thinking that Kendall Roy , the heir apparent to the company since the show's very first episode, will wear the crown.

With the Succession finale just days away, fans have been voting in RadioTimes.com 's exclusive poll to determine who they think will come out on top at Waystar Royco in this week's episode.

31 per cent of the final vote went to Kendall, with Greg Hirsch coming in second with 24 per cent of the vote and Tom Wambsgans getting 17 per cent.

It seems that fans think that if it's going to be one of the four Roy siblings, it has to be Kendall, otherwise it will be a member of the family from further afield - or, in fact, no one at all.

Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch and Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans in Succession season 4. HBO

The idea that no one might win got 15 per cent of the vote, while Shiv Roy got nine, Lukas Matsson got three and Roman Roy only got a measly two per cent after his breakdown in last week's episode.

It's perhaps no surprise that fans think Kendall will end up on top - he had a strong showing in episode 9, delivering a successful eulogy and starting to put together a team to get tank the GoJo deal and secure himself the sole CEO job.

Kendall star Jeremy Strong said in a recent interview that his character could see "the endgame" starting from the end of episode 6.

However, he also added that Kendall is still somewhat in "turmoil" having compromised himself by agreeing to call the election early for Jeryd Mencken.

It is also unsurprising that Greg came out second in the poll, with some fans starting to believe that Matsson will name him, instead of Shiv, as his choice for US CEO.

Whether the fans are right, or whether Roman or Shiv will manage to rise to the top again, is currently unknown. But we really don't have too long to wait until we find out.

