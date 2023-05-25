The third episode of Succession 's ongoing fourth and final season will undoubtedly go down as one of the most memorable TV moments of the year – with Brian Cox's Logan Roy having been killed off in the opening moments.

The remainder of the season – which draws to a close with the hotly-anticipated finale on Sunday (28th May) – has certainly not been short of drama, following Logan's kids as they battle for control of his empire while dealing with the fallout of his death and the impending takeover by Alexander Skarsgård's Lukas Matsson.

But despite what has been an enthralling season, Cox himself reckons that his character was actually written out of the show "too early."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The veteran actor made the comments during an interview with Amol Rajan that will be broadcast on BBC Two tonight (Thursday 25th May), explaining that although he was ultimately "fine" with the decision he "did feel a little bit rejected."

"I think maybe he could have died in about... I would have thought the fifth or sixth episode," he said. "That would have been appropriate."

He added: “I looked on it, wrongly, as a form of rejection. I was fine with it ultimately, but I did feel a little bit rejected. I felt a little bit, 'Oh, all the work I've done. And finally, I'm going to end up as a New Yorker on a carpet of a plane'."

Read more:

Despite his view that it happened too soon, Cox heaped praise on showrunner Jesse Armstrong for the way the scene unfolded – even though he hasn't watched his on-screen death himself.

"It was a great scene," he said. "That's why I didn't watch it, because I have no interest in watching. My own death will come soon enough. But I just thought, 'wow', you know, he did it brilliantly. It was a brilliant scene, the whole act."

More like this

Meanwhile, Cox also presented a rather outlandish theory in which he posited that Logan's death could be nothing more than a big red herring, allowing the media mogul to observe the reaction of his children.

“If you think about it, from Logan’s point of view, he has to find out, how are his children going to behave when he dies, what will then happen?" he said. "And the only way to do that is to fake his death and actually, at some distant point, he’s observing the chaos that is following."

Succession concludes on Sky Atlantic on Monday 29th May – sign up for Sky TV here or stream on NOW. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.