Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com ahead of release, Domont explained how her two leads had "instant chemistry" from the first table read, adding that she "believed them as a couple and was excited to watch that couple".

Read on to find out who joins them in the cast – including details about who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Phoebe Dynevor plays Emily

Phoebe Dynevor as Emily in Fair Play. Netflix

Who is Emily? An analyst at a cutthroat Manhattan hedge fund, whose secret but passionate relationship with colleague Luke turns sour after she receives a promotion over him.

What else has Phoebe Dynevor been in? Dynevor is best known for her role as Daphne in Bridgerton, while she's had recurring roles on a number of other popular TV shows such as Waterloo Road, Prisoners' Wives and Dickensian.

Her only previous film credits are in The Colour Room and Bank of Dave, while she will star in upcoming movies The Inheritance and Anniversary.

Alden Ehrenreich plays Luke

Alden Ehrenreich as Luke in Fair Play. Netflix

Who is Luke? Emily's colleague and lover – who proposes to her towards the beginning of the film but turns jealous after her promotion.

What else has Alden Ehrenreich been in? After acclaimed early roles in films such as Blue Jasmine, Stoker, and Hail, Caesar!, Ehrenreich landed what appeared to be a breakthrough role when he was cast as a younger version of Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

A gap of five years followed before his next big screen role, but he's had a great 2023 – also appearing in Cocaine Bear and Oppenheimer.

Eddie Marsan plays Campbell

Eddie Marsan as Campbell in Fair Play Netflix

Who is Campbell? Emily and Luke's boss, who selected the former for her promotion.

What else has Eddie Marsan been in? Marsan has appeared in a huge variety of films and TV shows both in the UK and in Hollywood, with highlights including films such as Gangster No 1, V for Vendetta, Mission: Impossible III, Happy-Go-Lucky, Sherlock Holmes, War Horse, The World's End, Still Life, and The Exception.

Hr has also appeared in TV shows including Ray Donovan, Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell, Ridley Road The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe, and The Power.

Rich Sommer plays Paul

Rich Sommer as Paul in Fair Play. Netflix

Who is Paul? A senior executive at the hedge fund where Luke and Emily work.

What else has Rich Sommer been in? Sommer is best known for his role as Harry Crane in Mad Men and has also starred in a number of other TV shows such as GLOW, In the Dark, and Run. Film credits include The Devil Wears Prada, King Richard, and BlackBerry.

Sebastian de Souza plays Rory

Sebastian de Souza as Rory in Fair Play Netflix

Who is Rory? A portfolio manager at the hedge fund where Luke and Emily work.

What else has Sebastian de Souza been in? de Souza first found fame playing Matty Levan in the third generation of Skins and has since appeared in a range of shows including The Borgias, Recovery Road, Medici: Masters of Florence, Normal People, and The Great. Film roles include Kids in Love (which he also co-wrote), Ophelia, and Pixie.

Sia Alipour plays Arjun

Sia Alipour as Arjun in Fair Play Netflix

Who is Arjun? Another portfolio manager at the hedge fund where Luke and Emily work.

What else has Sia Alipour been in? Alipour has starred in Apple TV+ drama Tehran and ITVX comedy Count Abdulla, as well as episodes of Endeavor, The Girlfriend Experience, and The Sandman.

Geraldine Somerville plays Emily's mother

Who is Emily's mother? Emily's overbearing mother is desperate to throw an engagement party for her daughter – against Emily's express wishes.

What else has Geraldine Somerville been in? Somerville is perhaps best known for playing Harry's late mother Lily in the Harry Potter films, while other credits include Gosford Park, Daphne, My Week with Marilyn, Grace of Monaco, Goodbye Christopher Robin, and The Gentlemen.

Patrick Fischler plays Robert Bynes

Who is Robert Bynes? An online success guru who Luke turns to when he fails to gain a promotion.

What else has Patrick Fischler been in? A prolific character actor, Fischler has also appeared in films such as Mulholland Drive, Ghost World, Old School, The Black Dahlia, and Dinner for Schmucks and had memorable TV roles in Mad Men, Lost and Southland.

Fair Play is now available to watch on Netflix. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.