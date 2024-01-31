The words: "Discover the first special forces mission in history" flash up on screen as Henry Cavill's character explains he needs his own team to complete what is being asked of him, before warning they aren't liked.

"They're all mad," Cavill says, before various members of the cast come on screen.

The cast includes the likes of Eiza González (3 Body Problem), Henry Golding (The Gentlemen), Alan Ritchson (Reacher), Til Schweiger (Atomic Blonde), Henrique Zaga (Beyond The Universe), Alex Pettyfer (Alex Rider), Cary Elwes (Rebel Moon), Babs Olusanmokun (Dune) and Hero Fiennes Tiffin (After movies).

You can watch the full trailer here:

Cavill shared exciting stills from the movie on his Instagram, sharing with his followers a closer look at his character.

"Whilst my Argylle press tour nears completion, there is yet more excitement to come!" he wrote in the caption, adding: "Tomorrow will bring the trailer for Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare! Watch this space for more bearded and twirly wirly moustachioed antics."

The new Guy Ritchie epic is said to be inspired by the recently declassified files of the British War Department, which revealed a secret group of military officials formed by Winston Churchill, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The official synopsis for the movie reads: "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is an action-comedy that tells the story of the first-ever special forces organisation formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials including author Ian Fleming.

"The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional and utterly 'ungentlemanly' fighting techniques.

"Ultimately their audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare."

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is scheduled to be released in April.

