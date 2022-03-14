Statham is one of three leads – alongside Aubrey Plaza and Josh Hartnett – in Ritchie's latest film Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, which is billed as a spy action-comedy and also features turns from Hugh Grant and Carey Elwes.

Last year saw Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham reuniting for the first time since 2005 on the heist film Wrath of Man – but it's not taken the pair nearly as for them to collaborate again.

Read on for everything you need to know about the film, including plot details and when it will be released in cinemas.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre release date?

There's no confirmed release date for the film in the UK just yet – although it has previously been scheduled for release on 21st January 2022 and 18th March 2022.

We'd expect an official announcement to come soon, and it certainly seems likely that the film will still open at some point in the first half of 2022 – keep checking back here for all the latest updates.

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre cast

Frequent Guy Ritchie collaborator Jason Statham stars as super-spy Orson Fortune, with Parks and Recreation star Aubrey Plaza playing a fellow spy and Penny Dreadful's Josh Hartnett starring as Hollywood’s biggest movie star Danny Francesco.

Meanwhile, Hugh Grant, who famously excelled as a baddie in Paddington 2, is once again the villain of the piece, this time playing a billionaire arms dealer by the name of Greg Simmonds.

Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride, Stranger Things) and Bugzy Malone (The Gentlemen) also play spies, while the supporting cast includes Lourdes Faberes (Good Omens), Max Beesley (Jamestown), Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan) and Kaan Urgancıoğlu (Jack Ryan).

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre plot

The film is centred on a super spy who is tasked with putting together a brilliant team – made up not only of fellow operatives but also Hollwyood's finest actor – as he races against the clock to track down a stolen piece of technology that could have catastrophic consequences if it ends up in the wrong hands.

The official synopsis reads: "Super spy Orson Fortune must track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology wielded by billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds. Reluctantly teamed with some of the world’s best operatives, Fortune and his crew recruit Hollywood’s biggest movie star Danny Francesco to help them on their globe-trotting undercover mission to save the world."

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre trailer

The first trailer for the film was released towards the end of 2021 – and the nature of some of the costumes and plot saw it draw some comparisons with the recent Netflix heist flick Red Notice.

You can check it out below – look out for all the usual Guy Ritchie trademarks and some scenery-chewing performances from Statham, Grant, et al.

Advertisement

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre will be released later in 2022. Visit our Film hub for more news and features and find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.