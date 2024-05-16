Now, we have finally got word that 3 Body Problem has indeed been renewed, and will be back to tell the rest of the saga.

Creators David Benioff, DB Weiss and Alexander Woo said in a statement: "We’re thrilled that we get to tell this story through to its epic conclusion.

"Ever since we read the last page of Cixin Liu’s magnificent trilogy, we hoped we’d be able to bring the audience to the end of the universe with us. Here we go!"

Meanwhile, Peter Friedlander, Netflix’s vice president of scripted series in the US and Canada, said: "The extraordinary 3 Body Problem, brought to life with the deft hands of Benioff, Weiss and Woo, will soar to never-before-seen heights as they tackle the rest of the mind-blowing journey through Death’s End.

"Their brilliant vision as storytellers is matched by their amazing partnership — and, just like the fans, we can’t wait to see what they have in store."

Notably, the number of episodes and seasons the show will be returning for remains unknown at this point, and will be announced at a later date.

For now, we just know that Netflix intends to let Benioff, Weiss and Woo finish telling the story, as told in the three books.

Ahead of the first season's debut, Woo told RadioTimes.com: "Well, the most immediate hope is that there's a second one. One thing at a time, today is the first day where we'll find out… the ball has started rolling down the hill, and we'll see how how far we'll go.

"Beyond that, it's the book trilogy – three books, roughly maybe three seasons, but that third book is quite long so it might be a little bit more.

"I mean, the thing I think we all agree on is we want to get to the end. And that end image, the ending of the book, is something that we're all deeply, deeply excited about because it ties everything together in such a beautiful way.

"It will take more than two seasons. But whether it takes three or four or some other number, it's hard to say."

It's unclear at this point whether the lack of certainty regarding the number of seasons means the creative trio will now have to limit their plans, and fit the story into two seasons, or whether it means Netflix is committed to telling the story across as many seasons as it takes.

3 Body Problem is available to stream on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

