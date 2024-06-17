The film also generated the biggest ever Saturday in the UK and Ireland for any Pixar film, which is a staggering feat when you think of all the Pixar classics over the years including the likes of Up, Ratatouille and The Incredibles, to name a few.

In fact, Inside Out 2 had the third biggest opening weekend for a Pixar film, coming in behind Toy Story 3 and Toy Story 4. So, it's safe to say that the new movie is going down a storm with audiences young and old.

On a wider scale, the sequel opened to an estimated $295.0 million over the weekend, which makes it the highest global animated opening of all time.

More like this

Inside Out 2 Disney

The film has achieved some pretty stellar reviews so far, with RadioTimes.com bestowing it with an impressive four stars and saying that the film takes place against "an endlessly inventive backdrop of out-there imaginings of the inner workings of a young girl’s mind, rich in colour, texture and a steady stream of sight gags."

The film's official synopsis reads: "Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as Headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions.

"Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety, Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment show up."

Read more:

The voice cast of the film is also equally as grand, with the likes of Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Kensington Tallman and Liza Lapira all voicing characters as well as Tony Hale, Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith and Ayo Edebiri.

The rest of the cast also includes Lilimar, Grace Lu, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, Paul Walter Hauser and Yvette Nicole Brown.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The familiar characters from the original film are joined by new emotions Anxiety, Embarrassment, Envy and Ennui as Riley becomes a teenager. However, there are some omissions from the second run, with director Kelsey Man revealing he chose to cut Guilt, Jealousy and Shame from Inside Out 2.

Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com about this, Mann said: "It's all about, like, are they right for telling this story? Are there too many?

"Because the main one was always Anxiety. And I wanted other ones to show up, too. But they had to not trump it or not have to, like, take over the film, or distract so much – they need to help support her story and what she's going through."

Inside Out 2 is released in UK cinemas on Friday 14th June.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.