But for its next movie, Pixar is returning to the world of one of its biggest hits: 2015's Inside Out.

Like those films mentioned above, the original also won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, and so the omens are good that the forthcoming sequel could mark a return to top form.

But when can fans expect to see the new film? And who will star in the voice cast? Read on for everything you need to know about Inside Out 2.

An early summer release has been confirmed for this one, with the film arriving in cinemas around the world on Friday 14th June 2024.

That's pretty much exactly nine years after the original Inside Out film debuted, and Pixar will no doubt be hoping that almost a decade on the follow-up can replicate the success of the first movie both critically and commercially.

Inside Out 2 plot

The film will once again take place mainly inside the head of protagonist Riley, who is now a teenager and dealing with some previously unfamiliar emotions – which, of course, means plenty of new characters.

The official synopsis reads: "Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new emotions!

"Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who've long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren't sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she's not alone."

Inside Out 2 voice cast: Who is returning?

A number of familiar names are back from the first film, with Amy Poehler once again providing the voice for Joy and Phyllis Smith and Lewis Black back as Sadness and Anger respectively.

However, Mindy Kaling and Bill Hader – who previously voiced Disgust and Fear – are not reprising their roles, allegedly due to a pay dispute. Those parts will instead be voiced by Liza Lapira and Tony Hale.

Meanwhile, among the stars to portray new emotions are Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke as Anxiety, The Bear's Ayo Edebiri as Envy, French star Adèle Exarchopoulos as Ennui, Black Bird's Paul Walter Hauser as Embarrassment and veteran star June Squibb as Nostalgia.

As for human characters, Diane Lane and Kyle MacLachlan return as Riley's parents, while the teenager is this time played by Kensington Tallman, who takes over from Kaitlyn Dias.

Inside Out 2 trailer

The first trailer for the sequel was released in March 2024, and gave fans a first glimpse of Anxiety and some of the other new emotions now taking up space in Riley's head – you can watch it in full below:

Inside Out 2 will be released on Friday 14th June 2024.

