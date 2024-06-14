Pixar’s latest outing brings new emotions for our main character Riley to deal with as she enters her teenage years, including Ayo Edebiri’s Envy and Maya Hawke's Anxiety.

However, you may have noticed a couple of missing voices, with Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling not returning to their roles, while Guilt, Jealousy and Shame have all been dropped from the emotional line-up.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Speaking on the decision to cut certain emotions, director Kelsey Mann said: "It's all about, like, are they right for telling this story? Are there too many?

More like this

"Because the main one was always Anxiety. And I wanted other ones to show up, too. But they had to not trump it or not have to, like, take over the film, or distract so much – they need to help support her story and what she's going through."

Fear not, though, as a stacked cast including Parks and Recreation’s Amy Poehler and Arrested Development’s Tony Hale are on hand to ensure this hits home as much as the original outing.

As for where Pixar is set to go next, should we expect more sequels or a return to original ideas? Well, according to the studio's chief creative officer Pete Docter, a little from column A and a little (more) from column B.

"It's tipped both ways," he revealed exclusively to RadioTimes.com. "So I mean, generally, I especially love doing the original stuff. We went for a long stretch there of all originals – and I think we probably overtipped that way.

"So now we're trying to counterbalance with a few more sequels."

But for now, let’s focus on the present, and take a look at how you can watch Inside Out 2 – and if it has a release date on Disney Plus.

How to watch Inside Out 2

Inside Out 2. Disney

Inside Out 2 is out now in cinemas.

Building off a strong IP and following glowing reviews, box office projections are suggesting this will be a return to form for Pixar.

When is Inside Out 2 coming to Disney Plus?

It is not yet known when Inside Out 2 is coming to Disney Plus, but it won’t be for at least 100 days after the start of its theatrical run, as it has been given an exclusive cinema release window by Disney and Pixar.

Speaking to Time, Pixar’s Pete Docter explained: "That’s how long we had for Elemental. When that movie came out, we all said, 'Oh, no, that didn’t open the way we thought it should!'

"But as time went on, it just had legs. I don’t know if the marketing was wrong, the space was too crowded, or people thought it didn’t look interesting. But word of mouth made people go check it out.

"I think that would not have happened if we came out three weeks later on Disney Plus."

With this in mind, don’t expect to dive into Inside Out 2 from the comfort of your own home until at least late September.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.