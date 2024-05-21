Osman announced the news of Imrie's casting on X, writing: "So happy to announce that our Thursday Murder Club line-up is complete. Alongside Dame Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan and Sir Ben Kingsley, we now have our Joyce. The one and only Celia Imrie! So thrilled!"

The film will be directed by Harry Potter's Chris Columbus, and, as with the novel on which it is based, will follow a group of four retirees who unite at their retirement village to solve the murder of a property developer.

As well as starring in Calendar Girls, Imrie is known for her previous roles in films including Bridget Jones's Diary, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, as well as series including Dinnerladies, After You've Gone, Doctor Who, Patrick Melrose, Better Things and The Diplomat.

Osman also confirmed the news of Imrie's casting on the latest episode of his podcast with Marina Hyde, The Rest Is Entertainment, where he teased that there would be more exciting news coming soon.

The Thursday Murder Club became the fastest-selling adult crime debut in history when it was first published in 2020, with the film rights being snapped up in March of that year by Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment.

The novel has been followed by three sequels, with another set for release next year. The film will be distributed by Netflix, with filming set to begin in the UK at the end of June, running through to September.

On X, one fan reacted to Imrie's casting saying that they "had no idea who it was going to be, but seeing this, Celia Imrie is obviously the perfect choice/Joyce".

Osman then responded, saying: "That's why casting directors are so brilliant."

