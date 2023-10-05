Her friends have been busy ticking off important teenage milestones, from partying to having sex, leaving Mia feeling more on the outside than ever before.

But with a little help from her pals, she's determined to conquer her "f**k it bucket list" and reclaim the time she's lost.

Sophie Wilde stars as Mia alongside a cast of exciting new talent and screen veterans.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Everything Now.

Everything Now cast

Sophie Wilde as Mia

Lauryn Ajufo as Becca

Noah Thomas as Will

Harry Cadby as Cameron

Niamh McCormack as Alison

Robert Akodoto as Theo

Jessie Mae Alonzo plays Carli

Sam Reuben as Alex

Alex Hassell as Rick

Vivienne Acheampong as Viv

Stephen Fry as Dr Nell

Amy Trigg as Miss Lambert

Aldous Ciokajlo-Squire as Gareth

Kiran Krishnakumar as Jonah

Sophie Wilde plays Mia Polanco

Sophie Wilde in Everything Now. Netflix/Left Bank

Who is Mia? She recently checked out of a treatment facility, where she spent more than half a year under supervision for anorexia. A lot has changed since Mia left home so to make up for lost time, she draws up a bucket list in an effort to feel like a normal teenager.

Where have I seen Sophie Wilde before? You might recognise her from BBC drama You Don't Know Me, period drama Tom Jones and Australian series Eden.

Lauryn Ajufo plays Becca

Lauryn Ajufo plays Becca in Everything Now. Netflix / Left Bank

Who is Becca? Mia's best female friend. When Mia throws herself into her first house party, Becca urges caution. In a crisis, she is your go-to gal, but sometimes to her own detriment.

Where have I seen Lauryn Ajufo before? Her credits include Netflix's Accused and The Last Bus, and ITVX's Tell Me Everything.

Noah Thomas plays Will

Noah Thomas plays Will in Everything Now. Netflix / Left Bank

Who is Will? One of Mia's best friends. He's gregarious, vibrant and is always on a mission to make his friends laugh.

Where have I seen Noah Thomas before? This is his first notable role. He's set to appear in the adpation of Neil Gaiman's Asansi Boys.

Harry Cadby plays Cameron

Harry Cadby plays Cameron in Everything Now. Netflix / Left Bank

Who is Cameron? Mia and Cam have been best friends forever. She's angry with him when she returns home for something he did before she left, and they haven't seen or spoken to each other for seven months.

Where have I seen Harry Cadby before? You might have watched him in BBC Three's Red Rose.

Niamh McCormack plays Alison

Niamh McCormack plays Alison in Everything Now. Left bank / Netflix

Who is Alison? She's not one of Mia's close friends, but she is part of her friendship group. Alison often says the wrong thing, but sometimes her bluntness can be refreshing.

Where have I seen Niamh McCormack before? You might know her from 2022's The Magic Flute.

Robert Akodoto as Theo

Robert Akodoto plays Theo in Everything Now. Left Bank / Netflix

Who is Theo? He's in Mia's year at school. They used to be close friends when they were children.

Where have I seen Robert Akodoto before? This is his first notable TV role.

Jessie Mae Alonzo plays Carli

Jessie Mae Alonzo plays Carli in Everything Now. Left Bank / Netflix

Who is Carli? Mia first sees her at Theo's house party and is instantly attracted to her.

Where have I seen Jessie Mae Alonzo before? Her CV includes Gold comedy Newark, Newark and Take That-inspired Greatest Days.

Additional cast includes:

Sam Reuben (Trust Me) as Alex - Mia's brother

Alex Hassell (Violent Night) as Rick - Mia's dad

Vivienne Acheampong (The Sandman) as Viv - Mia's mum

Stephen Fry (Wilde) as Dr Nell - he oversaw Mia's treatment

Amy Trigg (The Other One) as Miss Lambert - a teacher at Mia's school

Aldous Ciokajlo-Squire (The Kid) as Gareth - Will's manager at the deli

Kiran Krishnakumar (Jamie Johnson) as Jonah - he's in the gang's year at school

Everything Now is available to watch on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

