Everything Now cast: Meet the characters in Netflix series
Sophie Wilde stars as 16 year old Mia, who has the weight of the world on her shoulders.
Everything Now, a Netflix comedy-drama from newcomer Ripley Parker, follows 16-year-old Mia, who is in recovery from an eating disorder.
When we first meet her, she's heading home after a seven-month stint at a treatment facility, but life hasn't stood still during her absence.
Her friends have been busy ticking off important teenage milestones, from partying to having sex, leaving Mia feeling more on the outside than ever before.
But with a little help from her pals, she's determined to conquer her "f**k it bucket
list" and reclaim the time she's lost.
Sophie Wilde stars as Mia alongside a cast of exciting new talent and screen veterans.
Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Everything Now.
Everything Now cast
- Sophie Wilde as Mia
- Lauryn Ajufo as Becca
- Noah Thomas as Will
- Harry Cadby as Cameron
- Niamh McCormack as Alison
- Robert Akodoto as Theo
- Jessie Mae Alonzo plays Carli
- Sam Reuben as Alex
- Alex Hassell as Rick
- Vivienne Acheampong as Viv
- Stephen Fry as Dr Nell
- Amy Trigg as Miss Lambert
- Aldous Ciokajlo-Squire as Gareth
- Kiran Krishnakumar as Jonah
Sophie Wilde plays Mia Polanco
Who is Mia? She recently checked out of a treatment facility, where she spent more than half a year under supervision for anorexia. A lot has changed since Mia left home so to make up for lost time, she draws up a bucket list in an effort to feel like a normal teenager.
Where have I seen Sophie Wilde before? You might recognise her from BBC drama You Don't Know Me, period drama Tom Jones and Australian series Eden.
Lauryn Ajufo plays Becca
Who is Becca? Mia's best female friend. When Mia throws herself into her first house party, Becca urges caution. In a crisis, she is your go-to gal, but sometimes to her own detriment.
Where have I seen Lauryn Ajufo before? Her credits include Netflix's Accused and The Last Bus, and ITVX's Tell Me Everything.
Noah Thomas plays Will
Who is Will? One of Mia's best friends. He's gregarious, vibrant and is always on a mission to make his friends laugh.
Where have I seen Noah Thomas before? This is his first notable role. He's set to appear in the adpation of Neil Gaiman's Asansi Boys.
Harry Cadby plays Cameron
Who is Cameron? Mia and Cam have been best friends forever. She's angry with him when she returns home for something he did before she left, and they haven't seen or spoken to each other for seven months.
Where have I seen Harry Cadby before? You might have watched him in BBC Three's Red Rose.
Niamh McCormack plays Alison
Who is Alison? She's not one of Mia's close friends, but she is part of her friendship group. Alison often says the wrong thing, but sometimes her bluntness can be refreshing.
Where have I seen Niamh McCormack before? You might know her from 2022's The Magic Flute.
Robert Akodoto as Theo
Who is Theo? He's in Mia's year at school. They used to be close friends when they were children.
Where have I seen Robert Akodoto before? This is his first notable TV role.
Jessie Mae Alonzo plays Carli
Who is Carli? Mia first sees her at Theo's house party and is instantly attracted to her.
Where have I seen Jessie Mae Alonzo before? Her CV includes Gold comedy Newark, Newark and Take That-inspired Greatest Days.
Additional cast includes:
- Sam Reuben (Trust Me) as Alex - Mia's brother
- Alex Hassell (Violent Night) as Rick - Mia's dad
- Vivienne Acheampong (The Sandman) as Viv - Mia's mum
- Stephen Fry (Wilde) as Dr Nell - he oversaw Mia's treatment
- Amy Trigg (The Other One) as Miss Lambert - a teacher at Mia's school
- Aldous Ciokajlo-Squire (The Kid) as Gareth - Will's manager at the deli
- Kiran Krishnakumar (Jamie Johnson) as Jonah - he's in the gang's year at school
Everything Now is available to watch on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
