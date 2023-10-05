Everything Now soundtrack: Every song in the Netflix series
From Burna Boy to Grimes.
There's much to love about Netflix's Everything Now, Ripley Parker's comedy-drama about a 16-year-old girl who has just returned home after a stint at a treatment facility for people with eating disorders, and the impact that has had on her family and friends.
From its colourful characters to some truly brilliant comedy, heart-rending moments that stay with you long after watching to a soundtrack boasting a wealth of musical heavyweights, you'll be banging down the streamer's doors for season 2.
You'll recognise a number of the artists that feature on the tracklist, but the lesser known names might escape you.
Read on for every song used in Everything Now.
Everything Now soundtrack
Episode 1
- I'm a Mess - Omah Lay
- Basic - Timberlee
- Party People - Vince Staples
- Last Last - Burna Boy
- Like A Ship - Pastor TL Barrett and the Youth for Christ Choir
- People Ain't Dancing - Billen Ted feat Kah-Lo
- Guess Who - Starmaxx
- Doing It Major - Kobe JT & GHSTLY XXVII
- Pray For Me I Don't Fit In - Melt Yourself Down
- one life, might live - Little Simz
Episode 2
- OMG - Sampa the Great
- Fame - Margot
- Own Ting (feat ELIZA, Jesse James Solomon, Lee Scott & Sniff) - Black Josh
- Location - Dave
- Fubu - Kojey Radical
Episode 3
- L'Amore Dice Ciao - Armando Trovajoli
- Everybody's Happy Nowadays - Capital Children's Choir
- Get Ready - The Temptations
- Prim & Propa - Connie Constance
- Still Here - Rival Consoles
- Rebirth - Tinlicker feat Hero Baldwin
Episode 4
- Sad Girl - moa moa
- soulboy - Greentea Peng and p-rallel
- Lift You Up - Lava La Rue
- Oscar #Worldpeace - YA! feat Ayrtn
- Don't Come Back - Lava La Rue
- Platinum - Big Freedia
- Violence - Grimes & i_o
- Jasmine - Jai Paul
- UP N DOWN - Izzy Camina
- Chelsea Hotel No 2 - Rufus Wainwright
- Beams - Shards
Episode 5
- 1957 - Emma Lohan
- Protein - Jeshi feat Obongjayar
- War Outside - Kojey Radical feat Lex Amor
- Fashion - David Bowie
- Magpie - Lava La Rue
- The Recipe (feat Rema) - Aluna & KAYTRANADA
- Weakness (Twin Palms Remix) - Poppy Ajudha
- Coming Back - James Blake
Episode 6
- Get Up (I Feel Like Being a) Sex Machine - James Brown
- Boys in the Better Land - Fontaines DC
- My Hood feat Stormzy - RAY BLK
Episode 7
- Little Bit of This - Central Cee
- Freakazoid - Deijuvhs
- Sweating (Honey Dijon Remix) - Alewya
- No Chaser - Juice Menace
- Listen - Lost Girl
- Crow - Forest Swords
- Home - Solomun
- Water (feat Clara La San) - Bicep
- In Da Club - 50 Cent
- Heirloom - KISLO
- Ghostkeeper - Klangkarussell & GIVVEN
Episode 8
- Free - Bakar
- You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) - Jimmy Somerville
