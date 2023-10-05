You'll recognise a number of the artists that feature on the tracklist, but the lesser known names might escape you.

Read on for every song used in Everything Now.

Everything Now soundtrack

Episode 1

Sophie Wilde as Mia. Left Bank / Netflix

I'm a Mess - Omah Lay

Basic - Timberlee

Party People - Vince Staples

Last Last - Burna Boy

Like A Ship - Pastor TL Barrett and the Youth for Christ Choir

People Ain' t Dancing - Billen Ted feat Kah-Lo

Guess Who - Starmaxx

Doing It Major - Kobe JT & GHSTLY XXVII

Pray For Me I Don't Fit In - Melt Yourself Down

one life, might live - Little Simz

Episode 2

Lauryn Ajufo plays Becca in Everything Now. Netflix / Left Bank

OMG - Sampa the Great

Fame - Margot

Own Ting (feat ELIZA, Jesse James Solomon, Lee Scott & Sniff) - Black Josh

Location - Dave

Fubu - Kojey Radical

Episode 3

Harry Cadby plays Cameron in Everything Now. Netflix / Left Bank

L'Amore Dice Ciao - Armando Trovajoli

Everybody's Happy Nowadays - Capital Children's Choir

Get Ready - The Temptations

Prim & Propa - Connie Constance

Still Here - Rival Consoles

Rebirth - Tinlicker feat Hero Baldwin

Episode 4

Noah Thomas plays Will in Everything Now. Netflix / Left Bank

Sad Girl - moa moa

soulboy - Greentea Peng and p-rallel

Lift You Up - Lava La Rue

Oscar #Worldpeace - YA! feat Ayrtn

Don't Come Back - Lava La Rue

Platinum - Big Freedia

Violence - Grimes & i_o

Jasmine - Jai Paul

UP N DOWN - Izzy Camina

Chelsea Hotel No 2 - Rufus Wainwright

Beams - Shards

Episode 5

Niamh McCormack plays Alison in Everything Now. Left bank / Netflix

1957 - Emma Lohan

Protein - Jeshi feat Obongjayar

War Outside - Kojey Radical feat Lex Amor

Fashion - David Bowie

Magpie - Lava La Rue

The Recipe (feat Rema) - Aluna & KAYTRANADA

Weakness (Twin Palms Remix) - Poppy Ajudha

Coming Back - James Blake

Episode 6

Sephora Parish plays Issy Huckin in Everything Now. Left Bank / Netflix

Get Up (I Feel Like Being a) Sex Machine - James Brown

Boys in the Better Land - Fontaines DC

My Hood feat Stormzy - RAY BLK

Episode 7

Robert Akodoto plays Theo in Everything Now. Left Bank / Netflix

Little Bit of This - Central Cee

Freakazoid - Deijuvhs

Sweating (Honey Dijon Remix) - Alewya

No Chaser - Juice Menace

Listen - Lost Girl

Crow - Forest Swords

Home - Solomun

Water (feat Clara La San) - Bicep

In Da Club - 50 Cent

Heirloom - KISLO

Ghostkeeper - Klangkarussell & GIVVEN

Episode 8

Noah Thomas as Will, Sophie Wilde as Mia, Lauryn Ajufo as Becca and Harry Cadby as Cameron. Left Bank / Netflix

Free - Bakar

You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) - Jimmy Somerville

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Everything Now is available to watch on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.