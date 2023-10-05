There's much to love about Netflix's Everything Now, Ripley Parker's comedy-drama about a 16-year-old girl who has just returned home after a stint at a treatment facility for people with eating disorders, and the impact that has had on her family and friends.

From its colourful characters to some truly brilliant comedy, heart-rending moments that stay with you long after watching to a soundtrack boasting a wealth of musical heavyweights, you'll be banging down the streamer's doors for season 2.

You'll recognise a number of the artists that feature on the tracklist, but the lesser known names might escape you.

Read on for every song used in Everything Now.

Everything Now soundtrack

Episode 1

  • I'm a Mess - Omah Lay
  • Basic - Timberlee
  • Party People - Vince Staples
  • Last Last - Burna Boy
  • Like A Ship - Pastor TL Barrett and the Youth for Christ Choir
  • People Ain't Dancing - Billen Ted feat Kah-Lo
  • Guess Who - Starmaxx
  • Doing It Major - Kobe JT & GHSTLY XXVII
  • Pray For Me I Don't Fit In - Melt Yourself Down
  • one life, might live - Little Simz

Episode 2

  • OMG - Sampa the Great
  • Fame - Margot
  • Own Ting (feat ELIZA, Jesse James Solomon, Lee Scott & Sniff) - Black Josh
  • Location - Dave
  • Fubu - Kojey Radical

Episode 3

  • L'Amore Dice Ciao - Armando Trovajoli
  • Everybody's Happy Nowadays - Capital Children's Choir
  • Get Ready - The Temptations
  • Prim & Propa - Connie Constance
  • Still Here - Rival Consoles
  • Rebirth - Tinlicker feat Hero Baldwin

Episode 4

  • Sad Girl - moa moa
  • soulboy - Greentea Peng and p-rallel
  • Lift You Up - Lava La Rue
  • Oscar #Worldpeace - YA! feat Ayrtn
  • Don't Come Back - Lava La Rue
  • Platinum - Big Freedia
  • Violence - Grimes & i_o
  • Jasmine - Jai Paul
  • UP N DOWN - Izzy Camina
  • Chelsea Hotel No 2 - Rufus Wainwright
  • Beams - Shards

Episode 5

  • 1957 - Emma Lohan
  • Protein - Jeshi feat Obongjayar
  • War Outside - Kojey Radical feat Lex Amor
  • Fashion - David Bowie
  • Magpie - Lava La Rue
  • The Recipe (feat Rema) - Aluna & KAYTRANADA
  • Weakness (Twin Palms Remix) - Poppy Ajudha
  • Coming Back - James Blake

Episode 6

  • Get Up (I Feel Like Being a) Sex Machine - James Brown
  • Boys in the Better Land - Fontaines DC
  • My Hood feat Stormzy - RAY BLK

Episode 7

  • Little Bit of This - Central Cee
  • Freakazoid - Deijuvhs
  • Sweating (Honey Dijon Remix) - Alewya
  • No Chaser - Juice Menace
  • Listen - Lost Girl
  • Crow - Forest Swords
  • Home - Solomun
  • Water (feat Clara La San) - Bicep
  • In Da Club - 50 Cent
  • Heirloom - KISLO
  • Ghostkeeper - Klangkarussell & GIVVEN

Episode 8

  • Free - Bakar
  • You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) - Jimmy Somerville

