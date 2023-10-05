Everything Now season 2: Release date speculation, cast, plot and latest news
Everything you need to know. ***MAJOR SEASON 1 SPOILERS AHEAD***
While Mia Polanco is very much the focus of Netflix's Everything Now, Ripley Parker's comedy-drama about the 16 year old's anorexia recovery following her return from a treatment facility, the trials and tribulations of her family and core friends are also spotlighted in the series.
A lot happens over the course of eight episodes, with a number of big question marks remaining at the end of season 1.
But are there plans to revisit Mia and co? Read on for everything you need to know about Everything Now season 2.
Has Everything Now been renewed for season 2?
There's currently no word on the future of Everything Now, but there's plenty more plot to explore (more on that later), so fingers crossed it gets the thumbs up.
The first 28 days following a title's release is crucial. If enough people tune in during that period, a follow-up is highly likely.
Everything Now season 2 release date speculation: When could it air?
Your guess is as good as ours, but we wouldn't expect it to arrive until mid-late 2024 if it is recommissioned.
Everything Now season 2 potential cast: Who could return?
We'd expect Sophie Wilde to return as Mia, alongside the following:
- Lauryn Ajufo as Becca
- Noah Thomas as Will
- Harry Cadby as Cameron
- Niamh McCormack as Alison
- Jessie Mae Alonzo as Carli
- Robert Akodoto as Theo
- Sam Reuben as Alex
- Alex Hassell as Rick
- Vivienne Acheampong as Viv
- Stephen Fry as Dr Nell
There are also numerous supporting players, and the potential for some new faces, too.
Everything Now season 2 plot: What could happen?
***MAJOR SEASON 1 SPOILERS AHEAD***
There are plenty of plot threads left hanging following the season 1 finale.
Mia suffered a relapse, but crucially she decided to ask for help and voice how she's really feeling, which shows just how far she's come, even if it doesn't always feel that way.
As for her love life, Mia and Carli, while making their feelings known to one another (in turn breaking Alison's heart), have put a pin in things so that Mia can fully concentrate on her recovery, and Carli is spared the ordeal of being "just another fix" to someone. But will they be able to resist one another?
Elsewhere, Becca ended her relationship with Jonah, which leaves the door open for Cam. Like Mia, they both have their own issues and hang-ups to work through, which impacted on their situationship last time. But can they begin anew? An should they?
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Will was also working through his complicated feelings about what he wants in a partner. He hasn't felt ready to take the next step and lose his virginity – and perhaps sex isn't something he wants to explore at all.
More like this
It remains to be seen if Theo is the right fit, or if there's someone else better suited to him and his needs.
Then there's Viv and Rick, Mia and Alex's parents, who are navigating a new chapter following their separation. Alex has moved on with the mother of one of the patients at the facility Mia attended – which she doesn't yet know, but will definitely hate and find difficult to accept.
Here's hoping season 2 is confirmed so all of that, and more, can be addressed.
Everything Now season 2 trailer: When can I watch it?
First up, we need Netflix to give season 2 the green light.
Trailers usually arrive in the month leading up to the premiere, whenever that could be.
But the streamer also likes to release teasers at its Tudum events, so we could get some new footage much sooner than anticipated.
Everything Now is available to watch on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.