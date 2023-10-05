But are there plans to revisit Mia and co? Read on for everything you need to know about Everything Now season 2.

Has Everything Now been renewed for season 2?

There's currently no word on the future of Everything Now, but there's plenty more plot to explore (more on that later), so fingers crossed it gets the thumbs up.

The first 28 days following a title's release is crucial. If enough people tune in during that period, a follow-up is highly likely.

Your guess is as good as ours, but we wouldn't expect it to arrive until mid-late 2024 if it is recommissioned.

Everything Now season 2 potential cast: Who could return?

Noah Thomas as Will, Sophie Wilde as Mia, Lauryn Ajufo as Becca and Harry Cadby as Cameron in Everything Now. Left Bank / Netflix

We'd expect Sophie Wilde to return as Mia, alongside the following:

Lauryn Ajufo as Becca

Noah Thomas as Will

Harry Cadby as Cameron

Niamh McCormack as Alison

Jessie Mae Alonzo as Carli

Robert Akodoto as Theo

Sam Reuben as Alex

Alex Hassell as Rick

Vivienne Acheampong as Viv

Stephen Fry as Dr Nell

There are also numerous supporting players, and the potential for some new faces, too.

Everything Now season 2 plot: What could happen?

Sophie Wilde as Mia and Jessie Mae Alonzo as Carli in Everything Now. Left Bank / Netflix

***MAJOR SEASON 1 SPOILERS AHEAD***

There are plenty of plot threads left hanging following the season 1 finale.

Mia suffered a relapse, but crucially she decided to ask for help and voice how she's really feeling, which shows just how far she's come, even if it doesn't always feel that way.

As for her love life, Mia and Carli, while making their feelings known to one another (in turn breaking Alison's heart), have put a pin in things so that Mia can fully concentrate on her recovery, and Carli is spared the ordeal of being "just another fix" to someone. But will they be able to resist one another?

Elsewhere, Becca ended her relationship with Jonah, which leaves the door open for Cam. Like Mia, they both have their own issues and hang-ups to work through, which impacted on their situationship last time. But can they begin anew? An should they?

Will was also working through his complicated feelings about what he wants in a partner. He hasn't felt ready to take the next step and lose his virginity – and perhaps sex isn't something he wants to explore at all.

It remains to be seen if Theo is the right fit, or if there's someone else better suited to him and his needs.

Then there's Viv and Rick, Mia and Alex's parents, who are navigating a new chapter following their separation. Alex has moved on with the mother of one of the patients at the facility Mia attended – which she doesn't yet know, but will definitely hate and find difficult to accept.

Here's hoping season 2 is confirmed so all of that, and more, can be addressed.

Everything Now season 2 trailer: When can I watch it?

First up, we need Netflix to give season 2 the green light.

Trailers usually arrive in the month leading up to the premiere, whenever that could be.

But the streamer also likes to release teasers at its Tudum events, so we could get some new footage much sooner than anticipated.

