Everything Now

Sophie Wilde as Mia in Everything Now Netflix/Left Bank

What's it about? 16 year old Mia has just returned home following treatment for an eating disorder, only to discover that life has moved on without her. In an effort to change that, she dives into "a world of dating, parties and first kisses", but she quickly learns that "not everything in life can be planned for".

Who created it? Ripley Parker, the daughter of Thandiwe Newton and director and writer Ol Parker. This is her first TV project.

Who are the stars? Sophie Wilde (You Don't Know Me), Lauryn Ajufo (Tell Me Everything), Harry Cadby (Red Rose), Noah Thomas, Stephen Fry, Niamh McCormack (Willow), Sam Reuben (Trust Me), Vivienne Acheampong (The Sandman) and Alex Hassell (His Dark Materials).

When can I watch it? Everything Now arrives on Netflix on Thursday 5th October.

Three Little Birds

Rochelle Neil in Three Little Birds ITV

What's it about? The six-part drama is inspired by the stories Sir Lenny Henry's mother told him about what it was like leaving Jamaica for the UK in the 1950s.

Who created it? Henry, with Russell T Davies also onboard as an exec producer. "My mother spoke often about how difficult life was back in the day when she first arrived in Britain to begin her new life," said Henry. "The stories she told and indeed the narratives my brothers and sisters beguiled me with over the dinner table made me think about writing a fictional account of three Caribbean women.

"Although these are fictional accounts, my mother's narrative will run throughout these stories and hopefully, the stories of other post Windrush arrivals will trigger memories, smiles and tears too."

Who are the stars? Rochelle Neil (The Nevers), Yazmin Belo (What Just Happened) and Saffron Coomber (Tracey Beaker Returns). Additional cast is as follows: Bobby Gordon (Hollyoaks), Arthur Darvill (The Sandman) and Beth Hayes (Black Mirror).

When can I watch it? Three Little Birds airs in October on ITV1 and ITVX.

Mr & Mrs Smith

Donald Glover in Atlanta. FX

What's it about? The series is a reimagining of the film of the same name starring Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. John and Jane Smith are two strangers who have been placed together by a "mysterious agency" to undertake a series of espionage missions.

"When the cracks begin to show through, they must fight to stay together. Because in this marriage, divorce is not an option," adds the logline.

Who created it? Donald Glover (Swarm, Atlanta) and Francesca Sloane (Atlanta, Fargo).

Who are the stars? Glover stars alongside Maya Erskine (PEN15).

When can I watch it? Mr and Mrs Smith will air on Prime Video in 2024.

Queenie

Candice Carty-Williams. Getty

What's it about? The 4 eight-part series revolves around Queenie Jenkins, a 25-year-old Jamaican British woman from South London. She's just split from her long-term boyfriend and is looking for "comfort in all the wrong places", before understanding that in order to put her life back together, she needs to "face the past head on".

Who created it? Candice Carty-Williams. It's based on her best-selling novel of the same name.

Who stars? Dionne Brown (The Walk-In), Samuel Adewunmi (Secret Invasion), singer-songwriter Bellah, Sally Phillips (Miranda), Jon Pointing (Big Boys), Tilly Keeper (You), Llewella Gideon (The Real McCoy), Michelle Greenidge (After Party), Cristale De'Abreu (Top Boy), Elisha Applebaum (Fate: The Winx Saga) and Mim Shaikh (Informer).

When can I watch it? There's currently no release date, but it could arrive end of 2023. If not, we'd expect it to air in 2024.

Grime Kids

Kai, Dane, Bayo, Bishop and Junior in Grime Kids. BBC/Mammoth Screen

What's it about? The coming-of-age series follows friends the "Gladiator Crew" at the beginning of summer, 2001. They experience "first loves, disapproving parents and brushes with danger" while attempting to get their music on the radio.

Who created it? Theresa Ikoko (Rocks) was inspired by DJ Target's book of the same name.

Who are the stars? Shanu Hazzan (EastEnders, The Gentleman), Juwon Adedokun (We Love Moses, Damilola, Our Loved Boy), Gabriel Robinson (Casualty, Silent Witness), Tienne Simon (Silent Witness) and Yus Jamal Crookes.

When can I watch it? Grime Kids will air later this year on BBC Three.

Mr Loverman

Lennie James. Jason Kempin/Getty Images for SCAD

What's it about? The eight-parter follows Barrington Jedidiah Walker, an Antiguan-born 70 year old living in Hackney. His wife of 50 years believes that he's cheating on her with other women, when in fact he's been having "a secret, decades-long passionate affair with his best friend and soulmate, Morris".

Who created it? The series is being adapted from Bernardine Evaristo's 2013 book of the same name by Nathaniel Price (The Outlaws, Noughts & Crosses).

Who are the stars? Lennie James (Save Me, Line of Duty) plays Barrington.

When can I watch it? There's currently no release date, but we'd expect it to arrive next year on BBC One.

Murder is Easy

Penelope Wilton and David Jonsson filming for Murder is Easy BBC

What's it about? In the thrilling two-parter, which is adapted from Agatha Christie's book of the same name, a killer is on the loose in the sleepy village of Wychwood under Ashe. While the community believes the deaths are accidental, Miss Pinkerton knows otherwise – and is later murdered while on her way to Scotland Yard. Can the killer be caught before another person dies?

Who created it? Siân Ejiwunmi-Le Berre is leading the adaptation.

Who are the stars? David Jonsson (Industry, Rye Lane), Morfydd Clark (Lord of the Rings, Saint Maud), Penelope Wilton (Downton Abbey, After Life), Sinead Matthews (Hullraisers, The Crown), Tom Riley (The Nevers, Ill Behaviour), Douglas Henshall (Shetland, In Plain Sight), Mathew Baynton (Ghosts, Wonka), Mark Bonnar (World on Fire, Guilt), Nimra Bucha (Polite Society, Ms Marvel), Tamzin Outhwaite (The Tower, Ridley Road), Jon Pointing (Big Boys, Plebs), and Phoebe Licorish.

When can I watch it? Filming began over the summer, so we'd expect it to arrive on BBC One next year.

The Vanishing Half

Brit Bennett Leonardo Cendamo/Getty Images

What's it about? This story follows the Vignes sisters, who are twins. They fled their home town together when they were 16 but ten years later, they are no longer part of one another's lives – until "an unexpected path brings one sister back to the town from which they ran away".

Who created it? Aziza Barnes (BLKS) is penning and exec producing the adaptation of Brit Bennett's book of the same name. Jeremy O Harris (Slave Play) was previously attached but has since parted ways due to creative differences.

Who are the stars? No cast has been announced.

When can I watch it? There's currently no word on when the HBO drama will air.

Wahala

Theresa Ikoko. Pamela Awione/via Getty Images

What's it about? Isobel's arrival in London "creates mounting tensions, unravels bonds, and exposes secrets with shocking and tragic consequences", according to a synopsis.

Who created it? Rocks writer Theresa Ikoko has taken on the adaptation of Nikki May's book of the same name. She described it as "Big Little Lies meets Girlfriends", and an "amazing celebration of Nigerian British culture".

Who are the stars? The cast has yet to be announced.

When can I watch it? There's currently no word on when the BBC series will air.

In Case of Emergency

Poorna Bell, author of In Case of Emergency. Ian Gavan/Getty Images for World Photography Organisation

What's it about? The dark comedy focuses on emergency medical technician Harper Gallagher working in south LA. It examines how her work and personal life intersect with one another as she navigates adulthood.

Who created it? Camilla Blackett (New Girl, Fresh Off the Boat) has taken on the adaptation of Poorna Bell's book of the same name.

Who are the stars? No names are currently attached.

When can I watch it? The Freeform series was announced back in 2017, so whether this will make it to screens remains to be seen.

