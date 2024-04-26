The new film comes from Warrior Nun creator and showrunner Simon Barry, who is making his feature film directorial debut with In The Wind.

Formerly announced with the title A Spy’s Guide To Survival, the film will centre on Brosnan's retired spy "who is brought out of hiding by his enigmatic new neighbour, digging up both of their secrets in the process", according to Deadline.

Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan. MGM

On the announcement of Brosnan's casting in the film, Barry said: “As a longtime Pierce Brosnan fan, I’m extremely grateful to have the opportunity to work alongside someone I admire for their craft, character and humanity."

The film is also based on a story from Barry's father, Derek Barry, with the film director also penning the screenplay for In The Wind.

The film comes from Uri Singer’s Passage Pictures with Singer saying: “Pierce is the perfect fit for this role, and we are so excited to see what he and Simon will do together."

Well, if there's one thing that Brosnan knows how to do it's play a spy character very well. All you have to do is look at the likes of Die Another Day and Tomorrow Never Dies, to name a couple of his outings as Bond.

As of now, there's plenty else for Brosnan fans to get excited about, as the Irish actor has recently been confirmed for multiple exciting projects on the horizon. Brosnan is set to star alongside The Crown's Amir El-Masry in Prince Naseem Hamed biopic, Giant.

Brosnan will portray Irish-born boxing trainer Bernard Ingle, who mentored the young Prince in his ascent to world championship.

Not only will Brosnan be donning the boxing gloves, but he's also set to take on another film role that's miles away from boxing rings and tense fights as he's also recently been announced to star in the adaptation of Richard Osman's Thursday Murder Club.

Brosnan will be starring alongside Helen Mirren and Sir Ben Kingsley in the key roles of the murder mystery movie, which Home Alone and Harry Potter director Chris Columbus will be at the helm of.

