Marcel recently appeared on a list reported by The Telegraph, naming directors in consideration for Bond 26: herself, Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front), David Michod (The King), Yann Demange ('71) and Bart Layton (American Animals).

Now, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Marcel has reacted to this development, explaining her delight at having been mentioned in such good company.

"That’s an extraordinary list to be on. I was flabbergasted," she said. "There’s never been a female Bond director, and of course, when you see something like that, it’s just incredibly humbling.

"So I’m grateful to be mentioned alongside any of those brilliant, brilliant directors."

Marcel went on to address the speculation that her Venom: The Last Dance collaborator Hardy could one day play Bond, which has been a demand in fan circles for many years.

The director explained that's one of the reasons why the typically dishevelled Eddie Brock (as played by Hardy in Venom) appears suited-and-booted in the third entry of the series.

Tom Hardy stars as Eddie Brock/Venom in Venom: The Last Dance. Sony

She added: "There’s always been these rumours about [Tom] playing James Bond, so I may have been showing what Tom Hardy’s James Bond might look like.

"I also loved the idea of him doing all of the third-act action sequence in an amazing suit and looking incredible. I felt like Eddie deserved it."

Marcel maintained that Venom: The Last Dance is indeed the final instalment for Hardy's antihero, meaning he could conceivably be available for another franchise, although the previously reported frontrunner is Kraven the Hunter's Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Venom: The Last Dance is out now in cinemas. James Bond films are streaming on Prime Video.

