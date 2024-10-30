It prompted speculation over whether Daniel Craig would pass the baton to Lynch in the film, leaving the franchise in her hands, but this proved not to be the case.

Rather, the hunt is currently on for another man to play the role, echoing Barbara Broccoli's earlier comments that Bond would never be played by a woman (via The Guardian).

Earlier this year, Aaron Taylor-Johnson emerged as a frontrunner in the race to be Bond, but talk of his imminent casting has since died down. Does that leave space for a resurgence from Lynch?

She seemed doubtful during a conversation with Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett for their podcast Dish from Waitrose.

"I don't know… I just don't know if the world... you know what the world's like," began Lynch. "I think it's an exciting idea… and a revolutionary idea. I just feel like people would be like, 'Yay... hold on, what does that mean?'

"And then, like, 'What does it mean for her? And what does it mean for the franchise? And, like, for me as a fan, I've been a fan for 50 years, and what does that mean with, like, my beliefs in this franchise?'"

She concluded: "I think it just throws up so many questions, you know? I dunno. I'm not contracted, by the way."

Later this month, Lynch can be seen in another MI6 role, playing a British intelligence operative tasked with tracking down a notorious assassin (played by Eddie Redmayne) in Sky's The Day of the Jackal.

