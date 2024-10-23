This reinvention comes from Top Boy writer Ronan Bennett and Game of Thrones director Brian Kirk, with industry veteran Charles Dance and Money Heist superstar Úrsula Corberó co-starring.

If your a fan of espionage and conspiracy stories, The Day of the Jackal is shaping up to be an unmissable watch – here's when you can expect the new series to drop on Sky and NOW.

Eddie Redmayne stars in The Day of the Jackal. Sky

The Day of the Jackal premieres on Sky Atlantic and NOW on Thursday 7th November 2024.

The series is a co-production with US streaming service Peacock, which will serve as the show's home across the pond.

The Day of the Jackal cast

Charles Dance stars in The Day of the Jackal. Marcell Piti/SKY/Carnival

Eddie Redmayne leads the cast of The Day of the Jackal as the titular assassin, who causes an international crisis with his ruthless work – and that's before he's hired to take out one of the world's most powerful men.

Lashana Lynch co-stars as Bianca, an MI6 agent working tirelessly to track the Jackal down before he can eliminate his next target, but the all-encompassing work risks capsizing her personal relationships.

The show has assembled a star-studded supporting cast too, including Úrsula Corberó (Money Heist), Charles Dance (The Crown), Lia Williams (Mr Bates vs The Post Office) and Chukwudi Iwuji (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3).

Here's a full list of the confirmed names set to appear in Sky's The Day of the Jackal:

Eddie Redmayne as The Jackal

Lashana Lynch as Bianca

Úrsula Corberó as Nuria

Charles Dance as Timothy Winthorp

Richard Dormer as Norman

Chukwudi Iwuji as Osita Halcrow

Lia Williams as Isabel Kirby

Khalid Abdalla as Ulle Dag Charles

Eleanor Matsuura as Zina Jansone

Jonjo O'Neill as Edward Carver

Sule Rimi as Paul Pullman

What is The Day of the Jackal about?

Ursula Corbero stars in The Day of the Jackal. Marcell Piti/Sky/Carnival

The Day of the Jackal is a political thriller following an MI6 agent as she attempts to trace the movements of the world's most deadly assassin, who has a high-profile target in his sights.

The story has been told before – in the original 1971 novel and its acclaimed 1973 film adaptation – but star Eddie Redmayne has assured that there is plenty to distinguish this modern retelling and to keep it relevant to the present day.

He explained: "It was one of those movies that my family would watch again and again and again. And so I thought, wow, this is bold, that they're going to try and reimagine this.

"And what I read, I just found completely thrilling and compelling, and at each moment it threw me off course and it kind of discombobulated me, but I couldn't stop turning the pages...

"I hadn't done television for a few years, but the idea of getting to spend a proper amount of time with this enigma felt like great material to mine."

The Day of the Jackal trailer

Check out the trailer for Sky's The Day of the Jackal below:

The Day of the Jackal is coming to Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW on 7th November. Sign up for NOW from £6.99 a month or sign up for Sky Stream from £29 a month.

