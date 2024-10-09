There is plenty of evidence of this in the trailer, where the cat-and-mouse chase between the Jackal (Redmayne's codename) and Lynch's Bianca sees them scaling down buildings, donning disguises, going against orders and lying to their loved ones.

"One man is not worth all this loss," we can hear Bianca being warned. But, judging by the footage, we doubt she'll relent.

The trailer also gives us a glimpse at the rest of the cast, which includes Money Heist star Úrsula Corberó, Game of Thrones actors Charles Dance and Richard Dormer and Chukwudi Iwuji (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3).

The series marks Redmayne's return to television.

Speaking of reading the script, the Oscar winner told Entertainment Weekly: "What I read, I just found completely thrilling and compelling, and at each moment it threw me off course and it kind of discombobulated me, but I couldn't stop turning the pages."

The Day of the Jackal is coming to Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW on 7th November. Sign up for NOW from £6.99 a month or sign up for Sky Stream from £29 a month.

