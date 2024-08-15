"I was like, ‘Wow, this is like crazy that I’m on this list,'" he said of the very time he'd seen his name mentioned in connection with 007.

“I took stock that day and I thought... people could see me as that role even being a gay man, which I thought was great, and it means that we are progressing."

At the age of 45, it's likely that Evans is now too old to start playing the iconic spy – with producer Michael G Wilson previously announcing that the next Bond would likely be a "thirty-something" – but the star reckons he's still more than up for the job.

"I’ve still got some years left in me to do stunts and shoot a gun and wear a tuxedo," he said. "I do look quite good in a tuxedo, even if I do say it myself!"

Of course, Evans is just one of an abundance of actors who have at one point or another been rumoured to portray the next 007 – with Aaron Taylor-Johnson the current frontrunner.

Back in March, the actor was reportedly close to signing on as the next James Bond, and while nothing has been confirmed or denied, Taylor-Johnson has remained tight-lipped on the matter.

When asked by AP Entertainment if he was sick of being asked about the rumours, the actor replied: "You sick of asking the question?"

When the reporter answered, "I want to know, so no," Taylor-Johnson laughed before walking away and saying: "Alright, have a good one."

Despite his reluctance to comment on reports, Taylor-Johnson has received the backing of several big names, with former 007 stars George Lazenby and Pierce Brosnan both saying that they approved of his potential casting.

