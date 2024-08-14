Now, a new trailer has been released, and it seems he won't be the only classic villain in the film - the Rhino is also set to make an appearance.

You can check out the full trailer right here now.

The official synopsis for the film says: "Kraven the Hunter is the visceral, action-packed origin story of how and why one of Marvel's most iconic villains came to be.

More like this

Read more:

"Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared."

Alessandro Nivola's character is seen transforming into the Rhino in the trailer, with that character having previously been brought to life in a different iteration by Paul Giamatti in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Alongside Taylor-Johnson, Crowe and Nivola, the film is also set to star Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger and Christopher Abbott.

Kraven the Hunter marks Taylor-Johnson's next big role, while the actor has recently been linked with potentially playing the next iteration of James Bond.

While nothing has yet been confirmed, former Bond star Pierce Brosnan weighed in on the potential casting earlier this year, saying Taylor-Johnson "has the chops and the talent and the charisma" to take on the role.

Kraven the Hunter will be released in cinemas on 13th December 2024.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.