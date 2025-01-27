But there's also some previously unseen footage, giving us our first look at Superman in full flight – you can check out the teaser below:

The new clip follows a full-length trailer which was released towards the end of 2024 and will no doubt further amp up excitement levels among fans desperate for the beginning of Gunn's new-look DC.

The film wrapped production in 2024 and is currently set for release in July, with Gunn's co-CEO of DC Studios Peter Safran teasing that the movie is "not an origin story" but will focus "on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing".

Gunn added: "With our stories, we want to take it away from good guy vs bad guy. There are really good – almost saintly – people, and Superman is among them. There are really terrible villains like Gorilla Grodd or the Joker.

"And then there’s everybody in between them, so there are all these shades of grey which allow us to tell complex stories."

In addition to the aforementioned roles for Corenswet, Hoult and Brosnahan, the cast for the film also includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt/Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason/Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern and Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen.

Superman will be released in cinemas on 11th July 2025.

