The trailer starts with a surprise cameo from none other than Colin Firth himself as Mark Darcy.

Having died tragically in an accident in the original books, it seems as though the new film is following suit as we meet Bridget once again, but this time as a widow.

Nonetheless, the first clip of the trailer is of Bridget walking down the street to meet Mark and go to a friend's house for the evening, but it's really all just a figment of her imagination.

We hear her narrate: "In life, there are memories that will never leave us. But sometimes, those memories are suddenly all we're left with."

And it becomes increasingly obvious that Bridget is ignoring the state of her own personal life to tend to her children, something she is slowly trying to change.

A major turning point appears to be when she meets Roxster (Leo Woodall), a much younger man who she clearly has a spark with.

Queue: Plenty of fun, getting stuck up trees, falling over on school field trips and admitting to having mind-blowing sex.

You can watch the trailer for Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy yourself below.

The new film will be based on Helen Fielding's 2013 book Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, which revolves around the 51-year-old single mother of two as she navigates dating in a world filled with new technology.

As well as Renée Zellweger reprising her leading role, the new film also marks the return of Hugh Grant's Daniel Cleaver, who was absent from third film, Bridget Jones's Baby.

Previously speaking about the fourth film, Grant told Vanity Fair: "I loved the script — it made me cry, and I wanted to help with this one. But really there’s no part for Daniel Cleaver in it at all. They wanted him in it, and in the end, they’d done something I wasn’t crazy about."

He also said: "It’s absolutely the best [Bridget Jones book], and I think it’s very funny and very, very moving. I’m not in a lot, I did a week’s work, that’s it... But when you see the film, you’ll be very moved."

Mad About the Boy also marks the return of Dame Emma Thompson as Dr Rawlings, as well as Jim Broadbent and Gemma Jones as Bridget's parents.

But the film will also introduce new characters like Leo Woodall's Roxster and Chiwetel Ejiofor, who will play the role of the headteacher of Bridget's children.

Elsewhere, The Last of Us star Nico Parker will play Bridget's babysitter Chloe, while Isla Fisher will star as Bridget's new neighbour Rebecca.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy will be released in UK and US cinemas on 14th February 2025.

