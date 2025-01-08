Kidman's performance won her the coveted Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival last September, and she's so far followed that up with a nomination at the Golden Globes, although she lost out on the top prize to Brazilian actress Fernanda Torres, who stars in I'm Still Here.

Still, she's very much expected to be in the running when it comes to Oscars time, where she's expected to compete against the likes of Anora's Mikey Madison and The Substance's Demi Moore (who won the Globe for Best Actress – Musical or Comedy) in a hotly contested category.

So, when can UK audiences expect to see the film – and will they be able to do so from the comfort of their own home?

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Babygirl in the UK.

How to watch Babygirl - is it streaming?

A streaming release is still quite a way off for Babygirl – but the good news is that there's hardly any time to wait until the film arrives in UK cinemas.

The movie is released across the country on Friday 10th January 2025, just over two weeks after its Christmas Day debut in the States.

As for when the film will arrive on streaming, unfortunately it's still anyone's guess – but we'll keep this page updated as and when we hear news of its home release in the next weeks and months.

What is Babygirl about?

Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson in Babygirl. A24

The official synopsis for the film reads: "A high-powered CEO puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much younger intern."

Meanwhile, in our four-star review of the movie from last year's Venice Film Festival, we called it "a film that’s liable to get people talking, arguing and flirting", and praised the "brave, bold turn" from Kidman in the lead role.

Babygirl cast - who stars in the film?

As mentioned above, Nicole Kidman takes on the lead role of CEO Romy Mathis, while British star Harris Dickinson adds another impressive role to his ever-expanding CV as the young intern Samuel.

There are also key roles for the likes of Antonio Banderas as Romy's theatre director husband and Talk to Me's Sophie Wilde as her co-worker. You can find a full cast list below:

Nicole Kidman as Romy Mathis

Harris Dickinson as Samuel

Antonio Banderas as Jacob Mathis

Sophie Wilde as Esme

Esther McGregor as Isabel Mathis

Vaughan Reilly as Nora Mathis

Gaite Jansen as Hedda Scarlett

Izabel Mar as Anna

Victor Slezak as Mr. Missel

Anoop Desai as Robert

Bartley Booz as Tom

Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Josh

Leslie Silva as Hazel

Dolly Wells as Therapist

Babygirl trailer

If you're still unsure if this film is one for you, the trailer below might give you a better idea of what to expect:

Babygirl is released in UK cinemas on Friday 10th January 2025.

