Jennifer Coolidge , who plays heiress Tanya McQuoid in Mike White's satirical drama , has returned from the show’s first season, but otherwise the show features an almost entirely new cast of characters this time.

One of these stars is Italian actress Simona Tabasco, who portrays the larger-than-life sex worker Lucia, who has been getting close to Albie (Adam DiMarco) in recent episodes.

So, who is Simona Tabasco and what else has she been in? Read on for everything you need to know about The White Lotus season 2 cast member.

Who is Simona Tabasco?

Simona Tabasco is an Italian actress and arguably the breakout star of the second season of The White Lotus.

How old is Simona Tabasco?

The actor is 28 years old.

What has Simona Tabasco previously starred in?

Tabasco has been acting since 2014, and had appeared in a number of Italian projects over the years, including Perez, Luna Park, I bastardi di Pizzofalcone, and Fuoriclasse.

However, HBO’s The White Lotus is her first big Hollywood project.

What has Simona Tabasco said about The White Lotus?

Simona Tabasco as Lucia in The White Lotus season 2 HBO

Talking about Lucia's character arc in the series, Tabasco told Cosmopolitan: "Lucia starts her vacation wanting to dominate men. She wants to take control of her current situation by exploiting men."

She continued: "But as the series progresses, she finds herself completely wrapped up in the day-to-day drama at The White Lotus.

"She has a naïve side and dances with trouble, but she never lets it get the best of her. She maintains an air of mystery and always remains a hard person to pin down."

Is Simona Tabasco on Instagram?

Yes, the actor is on Instagram and can be found under the handle @Simonatabasco.

At present, she has over 180,000 followers.

Is Simona Tabasco on Twitter?

Not currently, no.

