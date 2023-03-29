Jennifer Coolidge won hearts with her performance as Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus .

But after a series of unfortunate events in season 2, the character hit her head while trying to escape from yacht full of would-be murderers and was killed off, leaving heartbroken fans to speculate about how she could somehow make a comeback in season 3.

Well, fans could be in luck: star Jennifer Aniston has said she wants to appear in the upcoming third season – and avenge Coolidge's character by being cast as her sister.

In an interview with E!, Aniston admitted she is “obsessed” with the satirical drama and, when the outlet suggested she could join the cast as Tanya’s sister sent to avenge the late character’s death, the Friends star said she'd be game.

“Did you hear it, Mike White?” Aniston said, referring to the show’s creator. “I want Jennifer Coolidge. I love her.”

Jennifer went on to explain that White – who she previously worked with on 2002 film The Good Girl – thought she’d rejected the opportunity to appear on the HBO drama.

Recalling White's speech at the 2023 Golden Globes after The White Lotus won Best Limited TV Series, Aniston said: “Remember when Mike said at the Golden Globes, 'I know you all passed on it!' I didn’t! I didn’t even get a call.”

Jon Gries as Greg and Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya in The White Lotus season 2. Fabio Lovino/HBO

Aniston isn’t the only celebrity who has been suggested to star as Coolidge’s on-screen sister in season 3, with a fan-led campaign to get Pamela Anderson on board recently going viral on Twitter.

On the red carpet at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Coolidge was asked what she thought of the possibility of Anderson playing her sister.

"Oh, wow!" she told Entertainment Tonight. "I just recently saw Pam's documentary, and I called 100 people to watch it. I swear to god, we all had the same reaction—it's amazing, have you seen it?" She added: "She's so... You finally get the real story, and she's going to have this huge comeback!"

Jon Gries, who plays Tanya's husband Greg, then added: "What if Jennifer played Jennifer's sister?" to which Coolidge responded: "Uh... I don't think Mike's going to allow that."

Asked about whether she'd heard about the fan campaign to get her cast in The White Lotus season 3, Anderson said on The Drew Barrymore Show in February: "I heard about it."

Admitting that she hasn't yet seen the show, she continued: "I can't get it in Canada because my HBO app doesn't work because my Apple ID is American, so I can't get it there... I want to watch it but I heard everyone loves it and it’s crazy. I'm up for anything."

