The first two seasons of The White Lotus only shared two cast members, Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries, with the anthology series so far largely introducing new characters for each instalment.

However, that may not always be the case, as the show's creator Mike White has teased that he would be interested in creating an "all-star season" in future, bringing back characters from across each run.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "It would be easy to just be full-on anthology, but I think it’s more fun to have little threads through the show. If the show goes on for a couple of seasons, it would be fun to have an all-star season."‌

This may not be the only element of the format in for a change, as White teased that each season may not necessarily always start with a dead body.

White said: "There are so many ways that we want to reinvent the show each year. Like, what is this show — other than people? A fresh mystery, people maybe expect that. But I don’t feel constrained by expectation. It’s fun."

While production on the show is now on hold due to the ongoing writers' strike, we do know that season 1 cast member Natasha Rothwell is due for a return in season 3 as spa manager Belinda.

Jennifer Coolidge also spoke with the publication, and said of Rothwell's return: "Mike must have some juicy stuff for her. I think that will be the most interesting storyline of all: whatever’s happened to Natasha’s character."

Numerous stars have already thrown their hats into the ring for The White Lotus season 3, announcing that they would be interested in an appearance.

One of these in Jennifer Aniston, who has said that she would like to be cast as the sister of Coolidge's character Tanya McQuoid, in order to avenge her death.

