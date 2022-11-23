The Netflix dating competition, which premiered during the pandemic, takes a group of saucy singles, sticks them in a tropical villa and challenges them with staying abstinent for several weeks for the chance to win a huge jackpot prize. Clearly very high brow content!

It seems Christmas has come early this year for reality fans – Too Hot To Handle is back for season 4 at the start of December!

With the season 4 cast now announced, we know there'll be contestants from all around the world flying in to take part, including the show's first Too Hot To Handle star from the Netherlands.

To keep the rule of no sexual touching a surprise, the show has yet again invented a fake dating show front to keep the singles unaware of the rules for the first day – and this time, they think they've signed up for Wild Love, hosted by Saved By the Bell's Mario Lopez.

Read on for everything you need to know about Too Hot To Handle's return ahead of season 4's December debut.

The new season of Too Hot To Handle begins on Netflix on Wednesday 7th December.

The first five episodes of season 4 will launch on the streamer on the 7th, while the final five will arrive on 14th December.

Too Hot To Handle season 4 cast

Too Hot to Handle season 4 cast Netflix

Netflix has announced the line-up of singles who'll be taking part in Too Hot To Handle – or rather Wild Love, a fake dating show they think they've signed up for.

Here is the full list of season 4 contestants who'll be trying to abstain from sexual contact for a chance to win that hefty prize:

Brittan, 22 – a model from Hawaii, USA (@Brittan_Byrd)

Creed, 24 – an entrepreneur from Perth, Australia (@CreedMckinnon )

Dominique, 23 – a student from Colorado, USA (@DominiqueDefoe)

James, 23 – a student and PT from Hawaii, USA (@JamesPendergrass_)

Jawahir, 22 – a model from Amsterdam, the Netherlands (@JawahirKhalifa)

Kayla, 22 – a model from Los Angeles, USA (@KaylaRichart)

Nick, 28 – an artist from Michigan, USA (@NickKici)

Nigel, 29 – an entepreneur and model from New Jersey, USA (@NigelEuro_)

Seb, 24 – a racing driver from Glasgow, UK (@SebMelrose)

Sophie, 22 – an event manager from Brighton, UK (@SophieStonehouse)

What will happen in Too Hot To Handle season 4?

Mario Lopez in Too Hot To Handle season 4. Netflix

In traditional Too Hot To Handle fashion, a group of singles will descend on a luxury villa, thinking that they've signed up to a dating show where they'll be falling in love "harder, faster and more intensely than ever".

However, in the first episode, they'll soon come face to face with Lana, Too Hot To Handle's virtual assistant, who reveals that they are actually on the Netflix show and will lose prize money if they give into their sexual desires.

In previous years, contestants have thought they were taking part in fake shows titled Parties in Paradise and Pleasure Island, while in season 4, the singles think they've signed up to appear on Wild Love – a new show hosted by Mario Lopez.

"To attract another batch of clueless cuties, we had to create our biggest fake show yet," Too Hot To Handle narrator Desiree Burch says in the show's trailer.

Too Hot To Handle season 4 trailer

Netflix released a teaser trailer for Too Hot To Handle season 4 at the start of this month, teasing Mario Lopez as the host of fake dating show Wild Love.

Too Hot to Handle season 4 arrives Wednesday 7th December. Seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix.

