Who voices Lana on Too Hot to Handle?

Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle has returned for series two, and one thing new viewers and returning fans might be confused about is the show’s virtual host Lana.

Throughout the show Lana, who speaks through a white device which lights up, will give the Too Hot to Handle season two contestants updates about how much money they have and recite rules to them.

But is there a voice behind the device? And if so, who is it?

Who is Lana?

Lana is the virtual assistant who keeps all the Too Hot to Handle contestants in check during their time on the show – although they don’t always listen to her rules, right Francesca and Harry?

It turns out there isn’t actually one human voice behind Lana and the Alexa-style voice was actually created specifically for the Netflix show.

Her voice was created by a team of experts and her script is programmed by the producers who watch the contestants’ every moves and then programme the instructions into the digital device.

And for those of you who were thinking to trade in your voice activated devices for Lana, unfortunately she can’t actually be bought and was created solely for entertainment purpose. In fact the white, pyramid shape device on the show is only a speaker, which projects the recited rules from producers of the show – yes we were shocked, too!

Why is it called Lana?

You might have thought Lana’s name was chosen at random, however, Netflix revealed that her name actually has a meaning behind it, and it’s pretty naughty!

Sharing a post on Twitter, the streaming site said: “If you found yourself watching Too Hot to Handle and wondering where we got the name Lana from… reverse it!”

Oh, wow!

Too Hot to Handle season two is on Netflix. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.