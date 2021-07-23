Love is Blind After the Altar: release date, cast and latest news

Reality fans couldn’t get enough of Love is Blind – the series in which contestants speed-dated one another whilst only hearing their voice in the hopes of becoming engaged – when it landed on Netflix last year and now it’s back for another reunion special.

Love is Blind: After the Altar will see the cast of season one meet up on the anniversary of the show’s release to catch up on what they’ve been up to since the show – and judging by the recent trailer, it looks super dramatic thanks to a possible Barnett and Jessica reunion.

Read on for everything you need to know about Love is Blind: After the Altar, from the show’s release date to what the cast are up to now.

Love is Blind After the Altar release date

The Love is Blind reunion special will arrive on Netflix on Wednesday 28th July.

What is Love is Blind After the Altar about?

Love is Blind landed on our screens in February last year and drew in millions of viewers – and now Netflix has revisited some of the couples who made it all the way to the finale to see what they’ve been up to since.

The three-part special will see the season one cast return to our screens for an anniversary party after last year’s reunion episode and judging by the trailer, it’s set to be a dramatic one.

While many of the couples are still in love, some of the other contestants are still looking for the one and when it comes to Jessica and Barnett, it doesn’t look like they’ve made up since the last time they saw each other.

“What do you think about seeing Jessica,” a producer asks Barnett, to which he replies: “Next question.”

Where are the Love is Blind cast now?

Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton

One of the two pairings to get married on the show, Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton are still together and regularly post cute couple photos on Instagram.

They’ll both be appearing in Love is Blind: After the Altar and recently visited Universal Studios with their co-stars Amber Pike and Matthew Barnett.

Amber Pike and Matthew Barnett

Amber Pike and Matthew Barnet are still married and also appear in the upcoming Love is Blind special, with the couple celebrating their third anniversary later on in the year.

Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers

While Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers didn’t get married on the show, they left as a couple with the intention of making their relationship work.

It’s unclear whether the couple are still together since they were last spotted in one another’s Instagram photos back in October 2020 however they still follow each other on the social media platform so not all hope is lost!

Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas

Jessica and Mark managed to make it all the way to the Love is Blind finale but split on their wedding day. Jessica has since moved on with Ben McGrath, a foot and ankle physician, while Mark is engaged to Aubrey Rainey and the couple recently welcomed a baby boy named Ace into the world.

Kelly Chase and Kenny Barnes

Kelly and Kenny were another Love is Blind couple that split on their wedding day and unfortunately, reuniting was not on the cards for them.

While Kelly appears to be single judging by her Instagram, while Kenny is now engaged to Alexandra Garrison an influencer from Charlotte.

Diamond Jack and Carlton Morton

Netflix

Diamond and Carlton’s Love is Blind journey didn’t last particularly long, with Diamond breaking up with Carlton on their trip to Mexico after fighting about Carlton’s bisexuality.

While Diamond is still single, which she reveals in the After the Altar trailer, Carlton was in a relationship with his boyfriend as of May 2021.

Love is Blind After the Altar trailer

Netflix released a trailer for the upcoming Love is Blind special at the beginning of July, teasing all the reunion drama to come.

Love is Blind: After the Altar lands on Netflix next week.