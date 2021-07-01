Exclusive – Too Hot To Handle’s Tabitha on why she didn’t vote for Marvin and whether he and Melinda will last

Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle revealed their season two winner this week when the second batch of episodes dropped on the streaming site.

After receiving the most votes from the fellow contestants, Marvin walked away with the $55,000 cash prize.

However, one person who didn’t vote for the French model was newcomer Tabitha, who gave her vote to Cam instead.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, the London-based health coach explained why, saying: “I voted for Cam because I had that moment with him and that test with him. I related to him a little bit. I don’t if it was because he was English so I related to him more, but it felt more real. I think he was on a bigger journey and he learned more things compared to Marvin.

“Marvin was really cheeky. My heart just went out to Emily and Cam. I think they were just the more genuine couple at that moment.”

Towards the end of season two, Marvin made Melinda his girlfriend and Cam and Emily also got into a relationship.

So, does she think Melinda and Marvin will last?

“I haven’t spoken to Melinda and Marvin much since the show but their relationship was very up and down. I hope it works out for them. Honestly, you just don’t know with them two. They’re like firecrackers those two,” she said.

As for whether she’ll be keeping in contact with any of the other contestants, it sounds like Tabitha has already made some solid relationships with the girls in the show.

She added: “I came out with such strong, female relationships, which was surprising seeing as I came across as kind of the villain, so I didn’t think I would. But, me, Emily and Christina have such a strong friendship now. We’ve even got holidays planned.”

Too Hot to Handle is available to stream on Netflix. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.