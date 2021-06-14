Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn gives sneak peek at new Too Hot To Handle villa

No-sex dating show Too Hot to Handle is returning to Netflix in June 2021.

As well as an updated release format – which you can keep track of with our see our Too Hot To Handle release schedule guide – this year’s contestants will also be trying to keep their hands off each other in a brand new villa in the Turtle Tail peninsula. And who better than Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn to give you a tour?

The self-proclaimed queen of real estate is usually seen dominating LA’s luxury property market and terrorising her co-workers, but she’s taken a break from Selling Sunset to give viewers a sneak peak of the Too Hot To Handle quarters. And they’re just as extravagant as you’d imagine. Take a look below:

The “100 per cent Christine Quinn approved” palatial villa boasts five bedrooms, a movie theatre, a tennis court, and an in-house private chef so this year’s Too Hot To Handle cast can focus solely on not getting steamy with one another. Previous guests include Rihanna and P Diddy.

Christine herself describes it as “a beauty spot perfect for long periods of reflection, abstinence and talking to an AI programmed robot”.

The contestants, which will all share one brightly bedroom, will have the chance to share a suite should they abide by AI Lana’s “no kissing, no petting and no self gratification of any kind” rules. And if they don’t, they can wave the $100,000 prize goodbye one infraction at a time.

The first four episodes of Too Hot To Handle season arrive on Netflix on Wednesday 23rd June, followed by a second batch on Wednesday 30th June.

