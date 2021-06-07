If you are anything like us then you were addicted to the steamy antics of Too Hot to Handle and you will be very much looking forward to hearing the dulcet tones of the virtual assistant, Lana – who has eagle eyes as well.

The new series arrives on Netflix on Wednesday, 23rd June, and will be released in batches instead of all in one go.

For when you can expect to see each episode of Too Hot To Handle season two on the streaming site, here’s everything you need to know.

When will the next episodes of Too Hot to Handle be on Netflix?

Netflix will be debuting the first four episodes of the new run, which has managed to film despite COVID restrictions, on Wednesday, 23rd June.

The show will be available to stream from 8am sharp for those who are eager to get stuck in.

Episodes five to 10 will then arrive on Netflix on Wednesday, 30th June at 8am. It will see the show crown the 2021 winners of the series.

What is Too Hot to Handle about?

Hosted by American comedian Desiree Burch, Too Hot to Handle features a group of singletons, who are made to live together for several weeks, with the chance of winning a huge cash prize. However, there’s a catch, and to bag the full cash prize of $100,000 the contestants must keep their hands off each other and must abstain from physical contact. For each kiss, hug, and act of intimacy, money is deducted from the pot, which can leave the winner with very little to go home with.

Too Hot to Handle starts on Netflix on June 23rd.