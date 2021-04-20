Dakota Johnson to star in Netflix film of Jane Austen’s Persuasion

Following the success of Bridgerton, Netflix has clearly decided it looks good in breeches.

The streaming service has announced another big period drama, this time a new adaptation of Jane Austen’s final novel, Persuasion, starring Fifty Shades of Grey actress Dakota Johnson in the lead role.

Netflix promises the film will offer a “modern, witty approach to a beloved story while still remaining true to Jane Austen’s classic novel.” We can’t wait.

Persuasion is the story of Anne Elliot, a woman who tries to rekindle a romance with a former fiancé seven years after their engagement was called off. It was her friends who convinced her to step away from the relationship first time round, but does love stand a chance at the second time of asking?

Persuasion was the last novel Austen completed before she died, and like her books Sense and Sensibility and Pride and Prejudice, it has been adapted for the screen before, most recently in a 2007 ITV version starring Sally Hawkins and Rupert Penry-Jones.

While we know that Johnson will take the lead role, no other casting details have been released. As soon as we hear any more news on Persuasion, including filming locations and when it might drop on Netflix, we’ll bring it to you quicker than you can say “Mr Darcy”.

