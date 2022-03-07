Ruffalo plays a brilliant physicist who also happens to be Reynolds' character Adam's dad in this time-twisty sci-fi flick, which also stars Marvel alumnus Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Garner and newcomer Walker Scobell as Reynolds' 13-year-old self.

Netflix's upcoming sci-fi adventure The Adam Project features no less than two two superheroes; Marvel's Mark Ruffalo (better known as The Incredible Hulk) and Ryan Reynolds (star of Deadpool) as a time-travelling father-and-son duo.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Adam Project.

When is The Adam Project released on Netflix?

The Adam Project is coming very soon, launching on Netflix on Friday, March 11th at 8am GMT.

The Adam Project cast

The Adam Project (L to R) Ryan Reynolds as Big Adam, Mark Ruffalo as Louis Reed and Walker Scobell as Young Adam. Cr. Doana Gregory/Netflix © 2022

Ryan Reynolds plays a man called Adam, who must travel back in time to team up with his 13-year-old self in order to find his late father (still alive in the past) named Louis Reed, played by Mark Ruffalo.

Meanwhile Catherine Keener (who played the villainous mother in Get Out) will play the antagonist named Maya Sorian who's stolen mysterious and powerful technology from Ruffalo's physicist.

Zoe Saldana plays Adam's partner Laura, and Jennifer Garner plays his mother, Ellie Reed. Newcomer Walker Scobell plays young Adam.

What is The Adam Project about?

Netflix's synopsis reads: "Adam Reed, age 13, and still grieving the sudden death of his father a year earlier, walks into his garage one night to find a wounded pilot hiding there. This mysterious pilot turns out to be the older version of himself from the future, where time travel is in its infancy.

"He has risked everything to come back in time on a secret mission. Together they must embark on an adventure into the past to find their father, set things right, and save the world."

A further twist is that the two Adams (both young and grown-up) find that they don't exactly warm to one another, meaning that while fighting to save the world, they'll need to put their differences aside, and additionally come to terms with their grief.

Is there a trailer for The Adam Project?

An official trailer for The Adam Project was released recently by Netflix. In it, we can see Ryan Reynolds' Adam and Zoe Saldana's Laura speeding off in a car with a younger version of Adam in the backseat as they're being tailed by what looks like a spaceship filled with inhospitable inhabitants wanting to harm them. Adam has to prevent time-travel from being invented from the help of his physicist father.

The Adam Project will launch on Netflix on Friday, 11th March at 8:00am GMT. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our full TV Guide.