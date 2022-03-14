The sci-fi flick follows a time-travelling pilot (adult Adam) played by Ryan Reynolds , who teams up with his younger self (young Adam), played by Walker Scobell, and his late father.

The film explores their adventure together and how they come to terms with their past, all while saving the future.

But Ryan Reynolds isn’t the only big Hollywood name in The Adam Project, with the film showcasing an all-star cast.

Jennifer Garner (13 Going on 30) , Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana all appear in the movie.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Adam Project's impressive cast.

The Adam Project cast: Who stars alongside Ryan Reynolds?

Ryan Reynolds plays adult Adam Reed

Who is adult Adam Reed? Adam Reed is a fighter pilot from the year 2050 who time travels back to 2022 in search of his love interest who happens to have got lost in the time-space continuum. For his love story to continue, adult Adam teams up with young Adam and his father to make the changes to correct the future by changing the past.

Where have I seen Ryan Reynolds before? Where haven’t you seen Ryan Reynolds? The Canadian star has held the Deadpool torch since 2016, as well as appearing in movies such as Green Lantern, The Proposal, 6 Underground, Red Notice and Free Guy. As a Grammy and Golden Globe nominee, Ryan Reynolds certainly doesn’t disappoint when it comes to adventure and action.

Jennifer Garner plays Ellie Reed

Who is Ellie? Ellie Reed is Adam’s mother and Louis’s wife. Jennifer takes on the role as the supporter, nurturer and the overall backbone of the Reed family as young and adult Adam struggle with coming to terms with their father’s passing.

Where have I seen Jennifer Garner before? Alongside Mark Ruffalo perhaps in 13 Going on 30? She is best known for starring in the likes of Juno, Pearl Harbor, Alias, The Invention of Lying and Valentine’s Day, as well as thriller Peppermint and drama Dallas Buyers Club.

Zoe Saldana plays Laura

Who is Laura? Laura is Adam’s love interest tangled up in time confusion. She goes missing in a time-space anomaly, following which Adam dedicates himself to finding her by travelling back to his past.

Where have I seen Zoe Saldana before? Zoe Saldana starred in the two highest-grossing films of all time, namely Avatar and Avengers: Endgame, and is also well-known for her appearances in Guardians of the Galaxy, Pirates of the Caribbean and Star Trek.

Mark Ruffalo plays Louis Reed

Who is Louis Reed? Louis is Adam’s father with a flair for time travel and an expertise in physics. Louis’s findings and research is used throughout Adam’s quest and redefines the notions of time jumping.

Where have I seen Mark Ruffalo before? Mark Ruffalo’s most recent work was in Avengers: Endgame, Dark Waters and (briefly) Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. His acting talents have also extended into infamous romcoms such as 13 Going on 30, Rumour Has It and Begin Again, as well as critical hits like Zodiac and Spotlight.

Walker Scobell plays young Adam Reed

Who is young Adam? Young Adam Reed is a 12-year-old boy grieving his father’s death often getting into trouble and revelling in mischief. At the first meeting with his older self, young Adam doesn’t take quite the liking to adult Adam, yet still joins him on his mission to change the future.

Where have I seen Walker Scobell before? This is Walker’s cinematic debut at only 13 years of age. The Adam Project is set to skyrocket his acting career whilst working alongside Ryan Reynolds and other notable actors.

Catherine Keener plays Maya Sorian

Who is Maya? Catherine Keener is the movie’s villain. Her destructive nature unravels and results in her stealing Louis’s technology that, when handled by the wrong person, could destroy the world.

Where have I seen Catherine Keener before? Catherine Keener is commonly known as Trish from The 40-Year-Old Virgin, her voice in The Incredibles and her performance in Being John Malkovich. She has also appeared in well-known films Friends with Money and Get Out.

The Adam project streams on Netflix from Friday 11th March. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.

