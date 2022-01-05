Cheer season 2 release date: Cast, trailer and news around Netflix docuseries

It’s been a while since we last visited Navarro College’s top cheerleading team, but thankfully we won’t have to wait much longer for their return, with Cheer season two arriving on Netflix next week.

The hit docuseries, which followed US cheerleading team Navarro Cheer as they prepared to compete in the National Cheerleading Championship, will be back to look at how the show’s cast members dealt with fame, COVID-19 and serious criminal accusations made against teammate Jerry Harris, which he denies.

As teased in the latest trailer, viewers will also be a fly on the wall of Navarro rivals Trinity Valley Community College’s The Cardinals, who are working equally as hard to take down their competitors at the next NCAA National Championship.

“I felt like we went on this incredible ride with two remarkable teams,” director Greg Whiteley said. “It was inspiring and heartbreaking and sometimes frustrating, but ultimately moving, to be a part of their lives.”

Read on for everything we know so far about Cheer season two.

Cheer season 2 release date

The second season of Cheer will be arriving on Netflix on Wednesday 12th January.

Production on the docuseries began back in January 2020 after the show became a streaming hit, however filming was shut down that March due to COVID-19, with the 2020 NCAA National Championship being cancelled.

Filming on the new season restarted in September 2020.

Cheer season 2 cast

Netflix

Returning to the cast for season two of Cheer is Coach Monica Aldama – the cheerleading boss at Navarro College and Dancing with the Stars 2020 contestant – as well as the team’s talented tumbler Lexi Brumback and established internet personality Gabi Butler.

They’ll be joined on screen once again by teammates La’Darius Marshall and Morgan Simianer.

Season two will see several new cast members join the show, including Navarro’s latest recruit Maddy Brum, former child pageant star Cassadee Dunlap and rookie Gillian Rupert.

As for Navarro’s rivals Trinity Valley Community College, the show will introduce a few of the team including coach Vontae Johnson, assistant coach Khris Franklin, leader Jada Wooten, big personality Jeron Hazelwood and tumblers DeVonte ‘Dee’ Joseph and Angel Rice.

Season one cast member Jerry Harris will also feature in the upcoming season, with the show looking at the charges of child pornography made against him in September 2020.

What will Cheer season 2 be about?

Netflix

Season two will pick up with Navarro Cheer following the success of its first season, with the team dealing with their newfound stardom and juggling press attention with their cheerleading commitments as COVID-19 upends the 2020 cheer season.

The upcoming season will also see La’Darius Marshall clash with a new assistant coach when Monica Aldama leaves to compete in Dancing with the Stars, while the show also looks at Trinity Valley Community College – Navarro’s biggest competitor.

Cheer’s second season is set to look at the child pornography charges against season one favourite Jerry Harris, which emerged during filming.

In September 2020, Harris was arrested and accused of convincing minors to send him sexually explicit photos and videos of themselves, which he denied. In December 2020, he pleaded not guilty to seven further sex crime charges relating to four other minors dating back three years.

His spokesperson previously said: “We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager.

“We are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed.”

Cheer director Greg Whiteley said of the new season: “The news of Jerry’s investigation broke on the same day that Monica was making her premiere on Dancing with the Stars. I was floored and heartbroken.

“The series covers events as they unfolded, beginning in January 2020 through April 2021, so the charges against Jerry Harris are covered in depth in episode five. But we felt it was important to let viewers know up front that it’s not something we ignore, which is why we acknowledge it at the beginning of the first episode.”

Season two will also feature an interview with the brothers who brought the first allegations against Harris, as well as their mother, who Whiteley added were “very gracious” in agreeing to speak to the docuseries.

Cheer season 2 trailer

Netflix released a trailer for the upcoming season of Cheer, teasing all the Navarro drama to come. “It’s definitely the hardest season I’ve ever had,” we hear Monica Aldama saying in the trailer.

Cheer season 2 arrives on Netflix on Wednesday 12th January.