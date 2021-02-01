When is Alice in Borderland season 2 released on Netflix? Latest news on manga adaptation

Netflix has confirmed that its manga adaptation Alice in Borderland will return for a second season, following the show’s international success late last year.

Season one made it into the the service’s top 10 in almost 40 countries and territories including Hong Kong, Thailand, Vietnam, Germany, France and Greece.

The fantasy drama takes place in a seemingly deserted city, where the few remaining inhabitants are forced to take part in a series of dangerous games.

Read on for everything we know so far about season two of Alice in Borderland.

When is Alice in Borderland season 2 released on Netflix?

However, there’s no word yet on when exactly season two will be available to stream on the service, although most shows operate on a roughly annual production cycle.

That would suggest a premiere date for Alice in Borderland sometime around December 2021, but this is only an estimate at the time of writing.

Alice in Borderland season 2 trailer

There’s no footage available yet, with a second season yet to be confirmed – but Netflix has released a short teaser confirming that more episodes are incoming.

What could happen in Alice in Borderland season 2?

The first season of Alice in Borderland ended on a dark note, with the ominous announcement that Ryōhei, Yuzuha and the other players would soon be put through a second round of deadly games.

The news came courtesy of Mira, who was revealed to be a game master, one of the architects behind the whole macabre ordeal, which has already pushed our heroes to their limits.

Alice in Borderland cast

Netflix

There aren’t any specific announcements about the cast of Alice in Borderland season two, but all the surviving players from the first outing are expected to return.

Of course, that includes Kento Yamazaki as main protagonist Ryōhei Arisu and Tao Tsuchiya as his companion in the games, Yuzuha Usagi.

Among the supporting cast, we expect to see more from Nijiro Murakami as Chishiya, Aya Asahina as Kuina, Ayaka Miyoshi as An and Riisa Naka as Mira.

Alice in Borderland is available to stream on Netflix.