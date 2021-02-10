Firefly Lane season 2 release date: Netflix drama sequel news and rumours

Netflix series Firefly Lane, the recent ten-part adaptation of Kristin Hannah’s book of the same name, charted the 40-year friendship between best friends, Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke).

However, the season also ended on a huge cliffhanger, revealing that these best friends “for life” had experienced a major, mysterious rift sometime during the early Noughties.

Season two has yet to be commissioned by the streaming giant, but there’s lots of material for the show runners to get their teeth into – including both the rest of the book Firefly Lane and its sequel, Fly Away.

Firefly Lane creator Maggie Friedman revealed that there was plenty of scope for a second season.

“I think there are a lot more stories to tell, if we’re lucky enough to have a season two, of those girls going through high school and what that’s like,” Friedman told Entertainment Weekly.

“They’re only in eighth grade when we leave them. They’ll have a lot of good teen years and fun seventies, growing up times with the great music and the fashions and all of the cultural changes,” she continued.

“I think it’s just really interesting. I’d love to keep telling us that those stories and those actors are so good, so of course, I would want to keep seeing them.”

Read on for everything you to need to know about Firefly Lane season two.

When is Firefly Lane season two?

The second season has yet to be given the green light. We’ll keep this page updated with any news.

What will happen in Firefly Lane season 2?

*Spoilers ahead for Firefly Lane season one*

Firefly Lane ended with Kate’s father’s funeral, which Tully attempts to attend – before Kate tells her that “no one” wants to see her. Tully begs for forgiveness for the mysterious betrayal that she’s committed, but Kate swears she can never move past it, and that their friendship is over.

Season two would no doubt explain what happened to cause this rift between the two former friends, in addition to showing us more childhood flashbacks.

Firefly Lane creator Maggie Friedman revealed: “I knew that Tully and Kate were going to be estranged at the end of the season, but I didn’t know how I was going to dramatise that.

“I knew we were working towards that signpost because I felt like a good cliffhanger for season one is: ‘Oh my God, wait, these “Firefly Lane girls forever” are suddenly not? What happened?’ I wanted to leave the audience with some big questions.”

Further events in the novel Firefly Lane – including a key character death – are huge spoilers, but you can read the Firefly Lane book ending explainer here.

There are also additional events set out in the sequel to the best-selling book Firefly Lane: the novel Fly Away.

You can read more about what happens in Fly Away here.

Who will star in Firefly Lane season 2?

Firefly Lane hasn’t yet been renewed for a second season, but it seems likely that the majority of the Firefly Lane cast will return, including the two female leads: Katherine Heigl as the glamorous Tully, who is a famous talk-show host as an adult, and Scrubs star Sarah Chalke as Kate, who gives up her career in journalism to raise a family.

