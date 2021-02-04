Firefly Lane sequel: What happens in Fly Away?

*Warning: spoilers ahead for Firefly Lane*

Netflix series adaptation Firefly Lane ended on cliffhanger, with storylines still left unresolved – specifically about what exactly happened to drive a wedge between between the central characters and longtime best friends, Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke in the Firefly Lane cast).

The series was only just released on Netflix (on 3rd February 2021), so there’s no news yet about a Firefly Lane season two.

However, given that season one doesn’t cover all the events of the book, we can probably expect the show to get picked up for a second instalment that covers both the rest of Firefly Lane – Kristin Hannah’s New York Times best-selling book of the same name – and its sequel, Fly Away.

Read on for what happens in the novel Fly Away.

What happens in Fly Away?

The novel Fly Away takes place after the events of Firefly Lane, which ends – spoiler alert – with the tragic death of Kate.

Fly Away follows three female characters: famous chat-show host Tully, who is left devastated and adrift following her best friend’s death; Kate’s teenage daughter Marah, who is haunted by how she treated her mother during her final months; and also Tully’s troubled mother, Cloud, who is looking to get back in touch.

“The biggest question that came from Firefly Lane concerned Tully’s mom, Dorothy. She was a really screwed-up character and a terrible mother,” Kristin Hannah told Book Reporter in a previous interview for Fly Away. “My readers wanted to know why, and so did I.”

Should Fly Away be adapted for screen, Katherine Heigl’s character Tully would likely take a more central role, as co-lead Sarah Chalke (Kate) would be missing from the present-day storyline.

Katherine Heigl (who also executive produces) recently told the Washington Post that she had her “fingers, toes, everything crossed” that the Netflix series gets renewed for further seasons.

